Global Out of Home Tea Market to be Worth US$39,329.8 Million by 2025; Innovative Products Luring New Customers - Transparency Market Research

A freshly compiled business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research notifies of intense competition in theglobal out of home (OOH) tea market. This tussle for shares is not only a reflection of the presence of a large pool of well-established players but also of the mushrooming of local vendors, which can be attributed to low entry barriers in the OOH tea market. For a foreseeable future, the lead analyst of the report expects the competitive landscape of the global out of home tea market to remain fierce. However, as the popularity of tea continues to penetrate deeper into urban populations in several emerging economies, there would be vast new opportunities for all players to make profits from. The report identifies and profiles a number of leading companies in the global out of home tea market, including Nestle S.A., Starbucks Corporation, Coca Cola Company, Star Manufacturing, Costa Ltd, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Tenfu Corporation, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC, Bettys and Taylors Group Limited, Kusmi Tea, Peet's Coffee & Tea., The Republic of Tea, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Associated British Foods, and Unilever Group.

Global OOH Tea Market to be worth US$39,329.8 mn by 2025

If the projections of the TMR report are to be believed, the demand in the global OOH tea market will multiply at a formidable CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. In terms of revenue, the demand for out of home tea is estimated to produce opportunities that will be worth US$39,329.8 by the end of 2025, considerably more than the evaluated valuation of the market of US$17,835.9 mn in 2017. To gain greater shares and stay ahead of the curve, the players of this market are expected to rely on product innovation as well as geographical expansion. On the other hand, regional players will continue to eat out significant chunk of shares via their ability to cater to localized demands at a rapid rate and low-cost products.

This TMR report segments the out of home tea market on the basis of product type into black tea, green tea, herbal tea, matcha tea, and oolong team, on the basis of packaging type into loose tea, tea bags, bottled, and canned tea, and on the basis of end-use into quick service restaurants (QSRs), bars and pubs, restaurants, café or coffee shop chains, workplaces, and outdoor. Geographically, the analysts of the report have highlighted Asia Pacific as the most lucrative region by a long margin, although coffee dominated regions of North America and Europe are also projected for substantial growth rates during the forecast period.

Mushrooming of QSRs and Tea-cafés Driving Demand

The consumption of out of home tea is increasing significantly across various end-use segments such as restaurants, quick service restaurants, and cafes. Growing preference for tea infused with flavors, fragrances, and herbal ingredients is one of the primary growth drivers for the out of home tea market. In addition to that, factors such as health hazards caused due to excessive coffee consumption, growing popularity of tea as a convenient beverage, and changing scenario of retail stores are anticipated to augment the demand in the global out of home tea market during the forecast period. Furthermore, key players are focusing on the development of new products with additional tastes and flavors to impress consumer satisfaction, which is also expected to lure newer demands in the near future.

Key Takeaways:

Demand in the global out of home tea market forecasted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 10.4% between 2017 and 2025

International players are facing stiff competition from local players but product innovation is carving new revenues for them too

Growing popularity of green tea in Asia Pacific a major boon for the OOH market

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Out of Home Tea Market (Type -Black Tea, Green Tea, Herbal Tea, Matcha Tea, and Oolong Tea; Packaging Type - Loose Tea, Tea Bags, Bottled, and Canned Tea; End-Use - Quick Service Restaurants, Restaurants, Bars & Pubs, Hotels, Café/Coffee Shop Chains, Work Places, and Outdoor) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

Key Segments of the Global Out of Home Tea Market

Out of home tea Market: By Type

Black tea

Green tea

Herbal tea

Matcha tea

Oolong tea

Others

Out of home tea Market: By Packaging Type

Loose tea

Tea bags

Bottled

Canned tea

Out of home tea Market: By End-use

Quick Service Restaurants

Restaurants

Bars and Pubs

Hotels

Café/Coffee Shop Chains

Work Places

Outdoor

Others

Out of home tea Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

and (MEA) South America Brazil Rest of South America



