Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Acxiom's Quarterly Earnings Advanced 29.17%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Acxiom's total revenues reached $234.87 million, up 5.18% from $223.31 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenues increased 5% y-o-y in Q3 FY18, barring the impact of divestitures, impact from the Australia transition, and a foreign exchange effect. In the reported quarter, Acxiom's international revenues grew 11%, while its US revenues grew 5%. The Company's revenue numbers were lower than analysts' estimates of $239 million.

During Q3 FY18, Acxiom's cost of revenue was $115.92 million, a decrease of 0.47% y-o-y. The Company's gross profit advanced 11.33% to $118.95 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $106.84 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's gross margin was 50.6% in the reported quarter, an increment of 2.8% from the year ago same quarter.

Acxiom's operating expenses were $107.89 million in Q3 FY18, 10.4% higher than $97.73 million in the comparable period in 2017. The Company's income from operations was $11.06 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $9.12 million in Q3 FY17, reflecting an increase of 21.32%. Acxiom's operating margin was 4.7% in the quarter under review compared to 4.1% in Q3 FY17.

Acxiom generated net earnings of $22.94 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $1.07 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.28 in the reported quarter, which was around 28 times the diluted EPS of $0.01 in the year earlier corresponding quarter. The results included a GAAP tax benefit of $0.28 and a non-GAAP tax benefit of $0.04, associated with the recent tax reform legislation. Acxiom's diluted EPS, after adjusting for non-recurring items, were $0.31 in Q3 FY18, an increase of 29.17% from $0.24 in Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS were higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24.

Segment Details

During Q3 FY18, Acxiom's Marketing Services segment's net revenues fell 6.64% to $94.46 million y-o-y, owing to a decrease in both international and US revenues. The segment earned a gross profit of $35.80 million in the reported quarter, a decrease of 4.52% compared to $37.49 million in the year ago same quarter. The segment's income from operations in Q3 FY18 was $22.06 million, 4.43% higher than $21.13 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's operating margin improved 2.5% to 23.4% in Q3 FY18.

For Q3 FY18, Acxiom's Audience Solutions segment's net revenues advanced 1.24% to $84.44 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's gross profit was $52.82 million in the reported quarter versus $53.12 million in the year ago comparable quarter. In Q3 FY18, the segment's operating income shrank 4.22% to $33.11 million from $34.57 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's operating margin declined 2.3% to 39.2% in Q3 FY18.

During Q3 FY18, Acxiom's Connectivity segment's net revenues surged 44.51% to $55.98 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment attained record levels in gross profit and operating margin in Q3 FY18. The Connectivity segment generated a gross profit of $37.91 million in the reported quarter, up 64.2% from $23.1 million in the year ago corresponding quarter. The segment generated an operating profit of $6.81 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $1.88 million in Q3 FY17, reflecting an increase of 262.71%. The segment's operating margin was 12.2% in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, up 7.4% from 4.8% in Q3 FY17.

Cash Matters

Acxiom had cash and cash equivalents of $177.81 million as on December 31, 2017, 4.38% higher than $170.34 million as on March 31, 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash flow from operating activities was $43.63 million, a decrease of 10.84% from $48.93 million in the same period of last year. The Company had free cash flow to equity of $27.23 million at the end of Q3 FY17, mostly flat from $27.82 million at the end of Q3 FY17.

Acxiom had a long-term debt of $227.94 million as on December 31, 2017, up 20.45% from $189.24 million as on March 31, 2017. In the reported quarter, the Company repurchased 729,000 shares for approximately $20 million.

Acxiom's total capital expenditure was $16 million in Q3 FY18, up 21% from $13 million in Q3 FY17.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Acxiom expects revenues to be in the range of $910 million - $915 million, an increase of 6% y-o-y, after adjusting for the Acxiom Impact divestiture. This is lower than the Company's previous guidance of $920 million - $930 million, mainly due to a lower expected revenue from the Audience Solutions segment. The Company expects its GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.19 and $0.23, which includes an assumed tax reform benefit of approximately $0.28. The non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the band of $0.85 - $0.89, which represents an increase of 20% to 25% y-o-y, and includes an assumed tax reform benefit of $0.04 to $0.05 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Acxiom's stock rose 2.62%, ending the trading session at $28.22.

Volume traded for the day: 401.22 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.25%; previous three-month period - up 3.79%; past six-month period - up 22.59%; and year-to-date - up 2.39%

After last Friday's close, Acxiom's market cap was at $2.23 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

