Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - AAON Announces Acquisition of WattMaster Controls; Set to Lease Missouri-Based Facility and Hire All Employees of the Company

The Announcement

AAON viewed the announcement as a step to strategically expand its business, and would allow it to bring in-house expertise and knowledge required to accelerate the development of its own controls, which it believes to be an integral part of its continued efforts to improve its products and increase customer satisfaction. AAON, which was founded back in 1988, has since been actively involved in design, development, manufacture, and delivery of heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations.

Prior to the announcement, on January 02, 2018, AAON declared that its personnel in employment as on January 01, 2018, excluding officers, would receive a $1,000 bonus in recognition of the new tax reform law. The Company employed over 2,000 individuals at its Tulsa, Oklahoma and Longview, Texas facilities. AAON stated that as most employees were shareholders of the Company, and would benefit as a result of the new tax law, it felt that it would be appropriate to provide a direct recognition of their importance in the Company's future success.

Company Growth Prospects

Recently, on February 27, 2018, AAON announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year 2017. The Company recorded net sales of $104.2 million in Q4 2017, up 13.6% from $91.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's net income was $15.8 million in Q4 2017, advancing 38.1% from $11.4 million in the same period of last year.

For the full fiscal year 2017, the Company reported that its sales reached a record level of $405.2 million, observing a 5.5% gain, compared to $384.0 million in FY16. The Company's net income of $54.5 million for FY17 was also a record, advancing 2.1% compared to $53.4 million in FY16. Moreover, owing to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Job Act on December 22, 2017, the corporate income tax rate declined from 35% to 21%, starting in 2018. The Company hence observed a $4.4 million benefit in its income tax provision. The Company further stated that the Act allowed it to improve the compensation to its employees, cash distribution to its shareholders, and defer future price increases to its customers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, AAON's stock was marginally down 0.14%, ending the trading session at $35.40.

Volume traded for the day: 156.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 9.60%

After last Friday's close, AAON's market cap was at $1.86 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.50.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

