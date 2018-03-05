Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Viper's Quarterly Earnings Soared 95%

Stock Monitor: Continental Resources Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Viper's oil production totaled 821 million barrels of oil (Mmbls) compared to 542 Mmbls for Q4 2016. The Company's natural gas production totaled 1,088 million cubic feet (MMcf) in the reported quarter versus 482 MMcf in the year ago comparable period.

In Q4 2017, Viper's average realized prices were $53.03 per barrel of oil (Boe); $2.63 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas; and $25.53 per barrel of natural gas liquids; resulting in a total equivalent price of $43.76/Boe, up 14% on a y-o-y basis from $38.33/Boe in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, Viper recorded a royalty income of $49.97 million compared to $27.92 million in Q4 2016. The Company's operating income was $59.23 million for the reported quarter, up 112% compared to $27.92 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $55.41 million for the reported quarter compared to $26.34 million in the prior year's same quarter, reflecting an increase of 110%.

Viper's net income was $42.07 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $16.25 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.29 per share.

For FY17, Viper's net income totaled $111.48 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.90 million, or $0.13 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Acquisition Update

During Q4 2017, Viper acquired 397 net royalty acres for an aggregate purchase price of $39 million. Till February 06, 2018, the Company had acquired mineral interests underlying 219 net royalty acres in the Midland and Delaware Basins for approximately $26 million, along with 681 net royalty acres in the Eagle Ford for $123 million.

These acquisitions increased Viper's footprint of mineral interests by 1,297 net royalty acres, to a total of 10,470 net royalty acres. The Company funded the recent acquisitions with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

As of February 02, 2018, Viper had approximately 865 active well permits and 17 active rigs on its mineral acreage.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Viper had a cash balance of $24 million and approximately $307 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Reserves

At FY17 year-end, Viper's proved reserves of 38.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) represented a 22% increase over its reserves at FY17 year-end. The Company's proved developed reserves increased 55% to 28.2 MMboe as of December 31, 2017, reflecting a continued horizontal development by the operators of Viper's acreage. Crude oil represented 68% of Viper's total proved reserves.

Outlook

Viper initiated an average production guidance of 14,000 to 15,000 Boe/d for H1 2018, the midpoint of which is up 17% from production of Q4 2017. For FY18, the Company announced forecasts of 14,500 to 16,000 Boe/d, up 38% from production of FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Viper Energy Partners' stock was slightly up 0.73%, ending the trading session at $23.34.

Volume traded for the day: 261.56 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 15.89%; previous six-month period - up 40.35%; past twelve-month period - up 26.92%; and year-to-date - up 0.04%

After last Friday's close, Viper Energy Partners' market cap was at $2.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.14.

The stock has a dividend yield of 7.88%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

