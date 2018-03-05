

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO, CNI) announced that Luc Jobin is leaving the company, effective immediately. The Board has appointed Jean-Jacques Ruest Interim President and CEO. The company noted that an international search for a new CEO is underway. Ruest has been with the company for twenty-two years, the last eight as Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer.



'The Board believes the company needs a leader who will energize the team, realize CN's corporate vision and take the company forward with the speed and determination CN is known for. CN must accelerate execution of the innovation strategy articulated at our Investor Day last June, ' said Board Chairman Robert Pace.



CN also reiterated its fiscal 2018 guidance to deliver adjusted earnings per share in the range of C$5.25 to C$5.40.



