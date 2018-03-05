PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Brazil 2018'

LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 60-page Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Brazil 2018.

Brazil hosts a wealth of opportunities for the global pharmaceutical industry. As a country that is home to 207 million people as well as the world's sixth largest pharma market - scheduled to rise to fifth position in the near future - Brazil is becoming increasingly important in the strategies of all healthcare and life science companies with truly global ambitions.

Brazil has ridden through choppy waters in recent years - both economically and politically - but with an exit from a period of recession in 2017, a new era of change and positivity is underway. Stakeholders from across the public and private sectors are beginning to pull together through strategic partnerships and dialogues to increase both the quantity and quality of the healthcare provided to the 160 million Brazilians who rely on public healthcare as well as the 47 million who are privately insured - the second largest private health insurance market by population globally.

Topics covered in this comprehensive report include the opportunities identified by the representatives of key global players within Brazilian pharma; the regulatory upgrades and shift in priorities of the government as described by Minister of Health Ricardo Barros and head of Brazil's regulatory agency ANVISA, Jarbas Barbosa da Silva; the strategies and successes of some of Brazil's standout domestic pharma companies; as well as briefings from across the value chain in areas as diverse as logistics, plastic surgery and homeopathy.

Quotes

"As healthcare needs and treatment technologies have been tremendously evolving over recent decades, most countries in the world have refined the relationship between their private and public systems"- Luciano Finardi, Celgene

"As one of our priorities, we feel that ANVISA still needs to reduce market approval timelines and in the meantime increase post-registration and post-marketing inspections" - Nelson Mussolini, Sindusfarma

"Comprehensively reviewing all purchasing schemes allowed us to save over USD 1.3 billion between 2015 and 2016 - out of a total budget of USD 5.77 billion annually allocated to medicine purchasing" - Ricardo Barros, Minister of Health

"While our country was facing its worst economic crisis in many decades, some market niches have still been growing at a rapid pace" - Alexandre Franca, Aspen Pharma

