Non-Thermal Processing Market for Food Worth 1,224.2 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Non-Thermal Processing Market for Foodby Technology (HPP, PEF, Irradiation, Ultrasound, Cold Plasma), Food Type (Meat, Beverages), Function (Microbial Inactivation, Quality Assurance), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be valued at USD 818.6 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,224.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 72 Tables and43 Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Non-Thermal Processing Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-non-thermal-processing-market-158213636.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The market is driven by the factors such as process optimization, trend of adopting novel technologies, growth of the packaged foods industry, and increase in R&D activities. The growth of the convenience food industry, especially in the processed meat sector, has been driving the market, as meat products are prone to microbial contamination. Furthermore, extensive R&D activities are promoting the growth of the Non-Thermal Processing Market to a great extent. Significant developments have been made with the HPP, PEF, irradiation, ultrasound, cold plasma technologies in terms of various food products processing and various functions.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=158213636

By technology, HPP segment to lead the Non-Thermal Processing Market from 2017 to 2022

The HPP segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all non-thermal processing technologies from 2017 to 2022. The HPP technology preserves the freshness of food products as well as aids in extending their shelf life. This technology also accommodates the current consumer demand for natural, fresh, and minimally processed foods, as no preservatives or additives are added to the products. These factors are driving the market for HPP technology in non-thermal processing.

Meat & seafood segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by food product, from 2017 to 2022

Meat products are majorly consumed across the globe as they are rich sources of nutrients. These products are highly perishable in nature due to high moisture content and are more prone to bacterial contamination. The production of broiler meat and beef has increased globally over the past five years to meet the demand from consumers. The high production of ready-to-cook meat indicates the increased usage of non-thermal processing technologies such as HPP, which are suitable for meat products. Both raw and cured forms of meat can be processed using this technique. Thus, non-thermal processing technologies are majorly used in this food segment in order to prevent microbial development and to extent the shelf life of meat & seafood products.

Microbial inactivation segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by function, from 2017 to 2022

Microbial inactivation helps to extend the shelf life of food products and is one of the widely used functions of the non-thermal processing technology. Among all, irradiation is an effective non-thermal technology used for microbial inactivation. High frequency radiation treatment utilized in this technology leads to the disintegration of the cells of microorganisms.

Make an Inquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=158213636

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The food industry in North America employs non-thermal technology to reduce the presence of pathogens, maintain the nutrition in food products, and ensure the safety of food products. The market for non-thermally processed food & beverage products in North America is being driven by the demand for health and wellness products as well. Major players are investing in R&D to develop innovative functional products which can be achieved by using novel technologies such as non-thermal processing. The economic downturn has changed consumer behavior significantly, compelling companies to lower prices to drive sales volumes.

Increase in demand for alternative food surface treatment technologies, increase in focus of companies on providing innovative and novel techniques, and growth of the functional foods industry are the major factors driving the growth of the North American Non-Thermal Processing Market for cold plasma technology.

This report includes a study of business strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. More than 160 developments were tracked for the 15 companies in the Non-Thermal Processing Market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Bosch (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), Hiperbaric España (Spain), Nordion (Canada), Avure Technologies (US), Emerson (US), CHIC FresherTech (US), Elea Technology (Germany), Pulsemaster (Netherlands), Gray*Star (US), Dukane (US), and Symbios Technologies (US).

Browse Related Reports

High Pressure Processing Equipment Market by Orientation Type (Horizontal and Vertical), Vessel Volume, Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Juice & Beverages, Seafood), End User Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hpp-market-1274.html

Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Blenders & Mixers, Heat Exchangers & Others), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic & Dairy), & by Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/beverage-processing-equipment-market-19923228.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

