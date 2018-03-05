Vestarin: Project of the Future - Identifying the Best Cyptocurrency Trends

MOSCOW, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Germany has legalized cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, and its users are not taxed. This is an important precedent for the world as this decision was given bythe largest EU economy. Previously, Japan, Belarus, and other countries had also acted the same, it shows that it opens new opportunities for businesses. In fact, many large trading companies are already accepting cryptocurrency for consumer payments. But the Vestarin project is the only one here to help the smaller businesses.

"A year ago we knew what direction the blockchain would go, and within a few months we had developed the specification for the marketplace, which the world had not been ready for. But now, when we enter the final stretch of the development, the world needs us," says the creator of the Vestarin project, Said Radzhabov.

A year ago, very few people believed that cryptocurrencies will actually be used by anybody, except for the small group of crypto enthusiasts and visionaries, however now it is clear, digital money is the future. Large chains like KFC, Starbucks, Dell, Microsoft Xbox Live, Netopia, and many more have already integrated cryptocurrencies into their trading networks. Even Greenpeace and Wikipedia accept bitcoins.

But this is done inconsistently, and, above all without taking the interests of small business owners. There is therefore a need in a unified platform with broad functionality not only for payments but also to find the nearest stores, to speak to the owners and to get the feedback.

This is especially truewhen it comes to the integration of small enterprises and establishments into the crypto industry,large companies will not be gone, but it will be difficult for small businesses to follow the best trends without the help of projects like the Vestarin.

Bitcoin is not convenient - it is slow and expensive. To satisfy the demand for quality and fast payments with cryptocurrency, the Vestarin platform has been developed - it is a multifunctional platform founded in 2017 by the international team of developers led by Said Radzhabov. Which at the moment havesuccessfully completed the Pre-ICO, and had sold out of all their tokens for that stage. We remind, the main and final stage of the token sale - ICO starts March 5.

With the latest changes in the world, it is obvious that ICO for the team won't be a problem, since the integration of cryptocurrencies tool for mass payments has become a key trend in the industry in its new conditions. While many people are only exploring the industry, the Vestarin has already mastered it, giving tremendous opportunities for consumers and businesses of all sizes.

About Vestarin

Vestarin is a unique platform for the cryptocurrency market. You can find the right people to work with the blockchain projects. Spend crypto for daily needs, shopping, restaurants or services without changing it to fiat money. Be more informed from trusted people about new ICO start-ups before investing in them, as well as about a lot more features such as informational base, news, forum and mining farms market, in order for businesses to integrate an establishment or a shop in any country and get a profit in cryptocurrency.