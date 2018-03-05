Record-Setting 100 V/120 A GaN Power Transistor Introduced by GaN Systems

SAN ANTONIO, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Power Electronics Conference & Exposition (APEC (http://www.apec-conf.org/)) - GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today unveiled the industry's highest current and power efficient 100 V GaN power transistor, the 100 V, 120 A, 5 m Omega GaN E-HEMT device [GS-010-120-1-T (https://gansystems.com/gan-transistors/)]. It is 1.3X the current rating of GaN Systems' own 90 A part and 2.4X-to-4.6X the current rating of other high current GaN in the industry. The GS-010-120-1-T is an enhancement mode GaN-on-silicon power transistor (http://www.gansystems.com/) that leverages all of the die design and packaging advantages delivered from GaN Systems. This new GaN transistor will be on display at APEC (http://gansystems.com/apec2018/) in San Antonio, Texas on March 4-8, 2018 in Booth #1041.

This revolutionary transistor is ideal for the growing 48 V applications in the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy industries which require power systems with high power levels in smaller size form factors. Bringing products like the GS-010-120-1-T into market results in realizations such as longer range electrical vehicles, lower operating cost renewable energy equipment, and smaller, highly integrated industrial power equipment.

In addition, the transistor enables greater design flexibility and affords options for immediate specification changes. The transistor is footprint-compatible with GaN Systems' 100 V, 90 A GaN E-HEMT (GS61008T (http://gansystems.com/gan-transistors/gs61008t/)), thereby enabling customers to add further power by substituting the GS-010-120-1-T without changing their board. Increasing the current capability in the same size package allows customers to effectively increase the power by 33 percent for the same system volume.

"Our technology roadmap is positioned to deliver to the growing need of best-in-class GaN technology solutions (http://www.gansystems.com/) in 100 V as well as 650 V applications," stated Larry Spaziani, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing for GaN Systems. "The new 100 V, 120 A GaN E-HEMT - along with our recently announced 650 V, 120 A GaN E-HEMT - are among a significant number of recent high-performance GaN transistors and solutions we have introduced. Our intention, as the world's leader in GaN power semiconductors, is to continuously provide products designed to exceed power system efficiency and reliability requirements in today's most demanding applications."

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics.

As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com (http://www.gansystems.com/) or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GaNSystemsInc/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/GaNSystems) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/464979/).

