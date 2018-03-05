LeoVegas AB: Authentic Gaming signs agreements with Playtech and Betsson Group

In February, Authentic Gaming signed a strategic agreement with Playtech, one of the world's largest supplier of online gaming. Through this partnership, Authentic Gaming will gain access to Playtech's global network of operators. In addition, Authentic Gaming has signed an agreement with the Betsson Group, focused on Authentic Gaming's premium offering, such as streaming from Foxwood Resort Casino in the USA.

"Playtech is one of the world's largest supplier of online gaming," comments Jonas Delin, CEO of Authentic Gaming. "Through this agreement our streaming from land-based casinos will reach a large number of players through Playtech's extensive portfolio of operators. Moreover, the agreement with Betsson gives us yet another strong operator to deliver to. We see both of these partnerships as further proof of the strength of our offering and that we deliver a top-notch product."

Playtech

Through the partnership, operators that use Playtech as a supplier will gain access to live roulette tables from the real casino world. Playtech notes that it is impressed especially with Authentic Gaming's offering of tables and the number of land-based casino partners, but also with the quality of its video streaming.

Authentic Gaming will provide streaming to Playtech from the following casinos:

Saint Vincent Resort Casino (Italy)

Casino International Batumi at Hilton Hotel (Georgia)

Platinum Casino at Radisson BLU Hotel in Bucharest (Romania)

Betsson Group

Authentic Gaming will launch its entire product portfolio, including premium tables, from Foxwood Resort Casino in the USA. The agreement covers all of the Betsson Group's brands. Betsson main interest in forging an agreement with Authentic Gaming is to be able to offer a stronger and more competitive customer offering for live casino.

ICE Totally Gaming in London

ICE Totally Gaming is the industry's biggest game fair which takes place in February each year. It is one of the biggest opportunities to meet future partners as a supplier. Authentic Gaming had a successful ICE with more than 100 meetings with online and land-based operators.

Authentic Gaming

Authentic Gaming delivers an innovative live casino product with real-time streaming from land-based casinos, where customers can play online in an authentic casino environment. Authentic Gaming is an independent company within the LeoVegas Group and part of LeoVentures. Authentic Gaming's performance is favourable but is not expected to have any material impact on the LeoVegas Group's growth and earnings in the near term perspective.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO and co-founder: +46 70-880 55 22, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations: +46 73-512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

Visitors address: Luntmakargatan 18, Stockholm

Corporate identity number: 556830-4033

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda and a local multibrand operator in the UK called Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

Authentic Gaming signs agreements with Playtech and Betsson Group (http://hugin.info/171540/R/2173577/838011.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

