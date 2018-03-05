Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the major reasons to leverage the use of virtual reality for data visualization. The world is exploding with data. With the help of virtual reality techniques, data scientists can observe and manipulate data and create visual cues, so that one can cross-refer it instantly.

The data keeps observing exponential growth, the old ways of using traditional graphs and pie charts have become outdated, and businesses are looking for insights to communicate quickly and efficiently. This is when the role of virtual reality comes into play. Virtual reality offers a multi-dimensional data analysis that helps businesses understand not only the subject but also the significance of the data. The visualization of data plays a crucial role in breaking down the intricacy of the data, thus, presenting more natural interactions with the data. Quantzig has listed some of the major reasons to leverage the use of virtual reality for data visualization.

According to the data visualization at Quantzig, "It is estimated that organizations are investing highly in developing virtual reality applications to gain a more instinctive understanding of data."

Reasons to leverage the use of virtual reality for data visualization:

Increases interactions Analyzing and managing a significant amount of data is a time consuming and difficult task. Virtual reality can reach out and touch data by thoroughly engaging with the data sets. It goes beyond traditional bar charts and helps users understand the values more clearly.

With the introduction of VR into the data architecture, users can gain a multi-dimensional analysis through data-audio relationships apart from visualizing data. Data scientists can understand the importance, subject, and location through the direction of the sound. Also, this help businesses to process and sense data in distinct dimensions. Increases Efficiency - Data scientists can determine hidden patterns and trends and make the interactions more intuitive, with a 360-degree approach offered by virtual reality. VR is primarily considered as the medium for entertainment and fusing this will help unlock the capabilities of Big data across an array of applications.

Data scientists can determine hidden patterns and trends and make the interactions more intuitive, with a 360-degree approach offered by virtual reality. VR is primarily considered as the medium for entertainment and fusing this will help unlock the capabilities of Big data across an array of applications.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

