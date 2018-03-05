Announcement of Mildex Optical In-House Optical Bonding Services

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mildex Optical, Inc. and GM Nameplate (GMN) announced today of the collaborate agreement of the opening of our new, cutting-edge optical bonding facility located in Taiwan at Mildex's new 322,000 square foot facility within the Kaohsiung Science Park. This operation will enable us to offer a range of additional advantages for display integration projects. Inhouse domestic bonding and integration capabilities in Asia, will help our customers reduce production lead times and streamline efficiency.

At our new facility, we will optically bond and integrate any display, touch screen, or decorative cover glass components. The capabilities and services offered will begin with liquid optical bonding (LOCA) and integration, are expected to develop and expand to include more bonding technologies and assemblies in the future. Since most display and touch screen components are manufactured in Asia, bonding operation in Taiwan will lead to simplified logistics, reduced freight, labor, and component costs, and accelerated time-to-market for our customers.

The Taiwan-based touch screen manufacturer pursued this expansion of its global services to better align its supply chain with customer's bonding and integration requirements. To bring this operation to fruition, Mildex Optical partnered with GM Nameplate, a trusted and long term high-quality front panel integration supplier.

"We are excited for this opportunity to provide our customers with the best-in-class option for bonded and integrated displays, with an emphasis on improved logistics and cost effectiveness," said Todd Winter, Director of Sales at Mildex Optical. We provide excellent service and support to our customers and pride ourselves on always going above and beyond to meet customer needs.

About Mildex Optical

Mildex Optical Inc., is a leading-edge designer and manufacturer of PCAPs, Multi-Touch Resistive, (Full 10 Point Multi-Touch Capabilities) Resistive Touch Screens and Touch Windows. Mildex has been serving the strict demands of the Avionics, Industrial, Military, and Medical markets for the past 17 years. Mildex Optical is a publicly traded company on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with corporate headquarters in Kaohsiung Taiwan and employs more than 600 at its facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Mildex offers the most advanced and broadest range of Touch Screen Technologies. www.mildex.com.tw

About GM Nameplate

Since 1954, GMN has been serving companies across nearly every industry with custom manufactured components and assemblies. Started as a nameplate manufacturer, today GMN's capabilities include die-cuts, labels, front panel integration, printed electronics and biosensors, large format digital graphics, brand identity pieces, injection and compression molded plastics, elastomer keypads, value-added assemblies, and more. GMN is privately owned with corporate headquarters in Seattle, WA, and employs more than 1,000 at its facilities in North America and Asia. The company is recognized as a leading international manufacturer, with a reputation of meeting and exceeding customer expectations every time.

