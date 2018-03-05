London stocks were a little firmer by midday on Monday as investors digested better-than-expected services data and Theresa May's housing market speech, though lingering fears of a US trade war kept a lid on gains. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,081.41, while the pound was 0.1% higher versus the dollar at 1.3816 and 0.3% stronger than the euro at 1.1232 as the single currency was hit by weaker-than-forecast services PMIs and the Italian election. In Milan, the FTSE MIB was off 0.5% at 21,793 as ...

