Zambeef updated the market on the sale of most of its Zampalm subsidiary on Monday, to the Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia (IDC). The AIM-traded company initially announced in September that it had entered into a share sale agreement, a shareholders agreement and a management agreement with IDC, for the sale of 90% of Zampalm for a cash consideration of $16m. At the time, it said completion was subject to certain conditions precedent to be satisfied within 180 calendar days ...

