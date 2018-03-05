Egdon Resources has reached agreement on heads of terms in respect of a farm-out of interests in its PEDL253 licence to Union Jack Oil and Humber Oil & Gas, it announced on Monday. The AIM-traded firm's PEDL253 licence is located in Lincolnshire, and contains the Biscathorpe Prospect, scheduled for drilling around mid-2018. Under the agreed terms, UJO and Humber would each acquire 6% of Egdon's interest in PEDL253 by paying their pro-rata share of the Biscathorpe-2 well cost, plus an additional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...