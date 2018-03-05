Resource development company Savannah Resources announced on Monday that its phase 2 metallurgical test work has returned "encouraging results" at the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal. The AIM-traded firm said further follow up work was now underway. It said the analysis confirmed high-grade spodumene mineralisation, with a lithium content of around 1.7% Li2O and low impurities of less than 0.5% Fe2O3. The mineralogy analysis confirmed spodumene was the dominant lithium mineral with ...

