A majority of members argue for a change in the central bank's forward guidance.

Growth and Inflation Forecasts Revised UpwardCompared to three months ago, members raised their inflation forecast slightly for 2018 from an average of 1.5 percent to 1.6 percent, above the ECB's staff projections last December. Members kept the forecast unchanged for 2019 at 1.5 percent and expect 1.6 percent on average for 2020.The Shadow Council's mean forecast for GDP growth was revised upwards from 2.1 percent to 2.3 percent for this year, in line with the ECB staff projections from December. Members kept the forecast for 2019 at 1.9 percent. For 2020 they expect 1.6 percent on average.

Shadow Council macroeconomic forecasts

(ECB's December projections in brackets)HICP-InflationGDP-Growth20181.6 (1.4)2.3 (2.3)20191.5 (1.5)1.9 (1.9)20201.6 (1.7)1.9 (1.7)Contributors: M. Annunziata; E. Bartsch; A. Bosomworth; S. Broyer; W. Buiter; J. Callow; J. Henry, J. Krämer.

Remove Easing Bias in Forward Guidance

A majority of Shadow Council members called for changes in the forward guidance. Several argued that the ECB should revoke its pledge to increase its bond-buying program if needed. Some members also want to cancel the commitment to keep rates at their current level or below, and "well past" the horizon of the net asset purchases - while several others argued that such a move would lead to an undesired appreciation of the Euro. Two members also argued for a change in communication strategy, namely that only the President should communicate changes to the Governing Council's policy baseline. One member also suggested the ECB should no longer link its forward guidance to QE and to stress all its instruments instead.

Some members expressed confidence that price stability will eventually be secured - while several others argued that the ECB has less control over inflation. Several members stressed the medium-term nature of the inflation target of close to 2 percentand said the ECB should emphasize that it will take ...

