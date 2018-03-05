Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Two Harbors' Q4 Bottom-Line Outpaced Market Forecasts

Stock Monitor: ARMOUR Residential REIT Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, Two Harbors' total interest income came in at $195.11 million compared to $160.29 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Company's interest expenses increased to $94.80 million during the reported quarter from $63.22 million in the previous year's same quarter. Furthermore, the Company's net interest income stood at $100.31 million in Q4 FY17, which was higher than the $97.07 million reported in Q4 FY16.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported a net income of $167.00 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $341.40 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Two Harbors' core earnings attributable to common stockholders stood at $81.34 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, in Q4 FY17 versus $86.56 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, in the year ago comparable quarter. The Company's net core diluted EPS outperformed market consensus estimates of $0.46.

Two Harbors reported a net interest income of $394.90 million in the full year FY17 compared to $361.80 million in FY16. The Company's net core earnings attributable to common stockholders was $363.01 million in FY17, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to $327.27 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, in the last year.

Operating Metrics

The New York-based Company's management fees were $10.67 million during Q4 FY17 versus $9.09 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company's servicing expenses increased to $10.14 million in Q4 FY17 from $7.98 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's other operating expenses declined to $9.79 million in Q4 FY17 from $14.53 million in Q4 FY16. In Q4 FY17, Two Harbors' book value came in at $16.31 per common share, representing a total return on book value of 1.6%.

Portfolio Standings and Liquidity

As on December 31, 2017, Two Harbors' Agency portfolio totaled $18.24 billion, which included $18.22 billion of fixed rate and $23.22 million of Hybrid ARMs; Agency Derivatives totaled $90.98 million; Mortgage Servicing Rights and Residential Mortgage Loans held-for-sale stood at $1.09 billion and $20.77 million, respectively; and Non-Agency portfolio stood at $2.98 billion.

As on December 31, 2017, the Company had outstanding repurchase agreements funding RMBS and Agency Derivatives of $19.3 billion. The repurchase agreements funding RMBS and Agency Derivatives, excluding the effect of the Company's interest rate swaps, had a weighted average borrowing rate of 1.68%. Additionally, the Company's debt equity ratio was 5.9:1.0 as of December 31, 2017.

Two Harbors' cash and cash equivalents aggregated to $419.16 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $350.86 million as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Two Harbors Investment's stock climbed 1.15%, ending the trading session at $14.89.

Volume traded for the day: 1.49 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.95%

After last Friday's close, Two Harbors Investment's market cap was at $2.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.23.

The stock has a dividend yield of 12.63%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Residential industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

