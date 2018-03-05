Active-Investors: Wired News - TETRA Technologies Completes Acquisition of Swiftwater Energy Services; Announces Divestiture of Offshore Decommissioning Services and Maritech

Stock Monitor: C&J Energy Services Post Earnings Reporting

Acquisition of SwiftWater

The Company had announced the acquisition of SwiftWater on February 14, 2018, for approximately $40 million in cash plus 7,772,021 TETRA's shares. The deal would allow TETRA to expand its market share in the Permian Basin and offer water management and water solutions to oil and gas operators in this region. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to the Company's EPS and cash flows.

With the completion of the acquisition, SwiftWater will be absorbed into TETRA's Fluids business division immediately. The deal allows TETRA to expand and diversify its portfolio of products and services, market footprint, and increase its employee strength. The management team and employees of SwiftWater plan to continue working under TETRA's management and play a key role in the Company's operations in West Texas.

The addition of SwiftWater to TETRA's business establishes TETRA as a leading integrated completion fluids and water management Company in the energy industry. It would be able to offer various solutions for water transfer, water storage, and water treatment services, along with proprietary automation technology and various other water-related services all under a single umbrella.

Commenting on the completion of deal to acquire SwiftWater, Stuart M. Brightman, CEO of TETRA Technologies, said:

"We look forward to a smooth integration of SwiftWater's assets, operations and people, and are excited to offer an expanded and diversified portfolio of water management products and services to our customers."

Details of Divestiture

TETRA has signed agreements to divest its offshore heavy lift, plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, cutting, diving and related consulting services businesses and its Maritech operations, plus Maritech's related asset retirement obligations. Orinoco Natural Resources, LLC and Epic Offshore Specialty, LLC have agreed to acquire the Company's remaining offshore leases of Maritech as well as TETRA's subsidiaries in offshore businesses - TETRA Applied Technologies, LLC, TSB Offshore, Inc., Epic Diving & Marine Services, LLC, and Maritech Resources, Inc. As per the terms of the agreement Orinoco has also agreed to take on the responsibility for completing Maritech's remaining asset retirement obligations which are valued approximately at $47 million, on completing the deal.

With the close of these divestitures, TETRA will completely exit the offshore decommissioning services business and its subsidiary - Maritech. However, TETRA plans to retain the working capital of the businesses being divested for which TETRA is expected to receive approximately $3 million in cash towards inventory and fuel, and a $7.5 million promissory note payable on December 31, 2019. Orinoco has also agreed to provide a surety bond of $47 million as a security for completing Maritech asset retirement obligations.

TETRA expects that these transactions would be completed within a short period, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. The Company plans to share the financial impact of the divestments once the deal is completed.

Commenting on the divestitures, Stuart Brightman, said:

"Going forward, our focus will be on offshore and onshore fluids where our chemistry know-how and vertically integrated business model has proven to be strong throughout the recent cycles, on water management and frac flowback services in the shale plays, and on field compression, supporting the industry's needs for equipment and services to handle the significant volumes of associated gas coming from the shale plays. The divestitures of the offshore services and Maritech businesses are expected to reduce the volatility of TETRA's earnings from the seasonality inherent in offshore operations and eliminate the uncertainty of current or future cash outlays to complete Maritech's asset retirement obligations."

About TETRA Technologies, Inc.

The Woodlands, Texas-based TETRA is a geographically diversified oil and gas services Company. Its business is focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. The Company owns an equity interest, including all general partner interest in CSI Compressco L.P. (NASDAQ: CCLP), a master limited partnership.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, TETRA Technologies' stock climbed 4.17%, ending the trading session at $3.75.

Volume traded for the day: 1.09 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 927.40 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 82.04%

After last Friday's close, TETRA Technologies' market cap was at $429.61 million.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

