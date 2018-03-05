Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Spirit's Quarterly Revenue Advanced 15.3%; EPS Soared Four-fold

Stock Monitor: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Spirit's total operating revenue jumped 15.3% to $667.01 million compared to $578.35 million in Q4 2016, driven by a 10.4% growth in flight volume. The Company's reported number topped analysts' estimates of $666 million.

For full year 2017, Spirit recorded revenue of $2.65 billion, up 14% compared to revenue of $2.32 billion in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Spirit's total GAAP operating expense, including special items credit of $3.0 million, increased 16.5% to $574.5 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted operating expense advanced 19.2% to $577.5 million for the reported quarter. The y-o-y increase in both GAAP and adjusted operating expense was primarily driven by an increase in flight volume and higher other operating expense, partially driven by increased ground handling rates, higher depreciation and amortization (D&A) expense, and higher fuel rates.

Spirit's GAAP net income was $250.34 million, or $3.63 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $48.49 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a one-time non-cash $199.3 million tax credit. Excluding the one-time tax credit and special items, Spirit's net income was $0.73 per diluted share for Q4 2017 compared to $0.77 per diluted share in Q4 2016, beating Wall Street's estimates of $0.71 per share.

For FY17, Spirit's GAAP net income was $420.61 million, or $6.06 per diluted share, compared to $264.88 million, or $3.76 per diluted share, for FY16. The one-time tax credit and special items, Spirit's net income was $3.33 per diluted share for FY17 versus $4.33 per diluted share in FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Spirit's total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) fell 1.8% to $0.862 on a y-o-y basis, driven by a 2.2% drop in operating yields. On a per passenger flight segment basis, the Company's total revenue for the reported quarter gained 1.1% to $109.34 on a y-oy- basis driven by non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment increasing 3.8% to $53.91, partially offset by ticket revenue per passenger flight segment decreasing 1.4% to $55.43.

For Q4 2017, Spirit's Aircraft fuel expense increased 38.5% to $175.21 million, due to a 20.1% to increase in the cost of fuel per gallon at $1.97, and a 15.5% increase in fuel gallons consumed.

Spirit reported cost per available seat mile (ASM) for Q4 2017, excluding special items and fuel (Adjusted CASM ex-fuel), of $0.520, reflecting a drop of 4.4% on a y-o-y basis. The decrease was primarily driven by lower aircraft rent and salaries, wages, and benefits per ASM, partially offset by higher D&A per ASM.

Fleet Details

During Q4 2017, Spirit took delivery of four new A321ceo aircraft and two new A320ceo aircraft and returned one leased A321ceo aircraft, ending the reported quarter with 112 aircraft in its fleet.

During FY17, Spirit added 17 new Airbus aircraft (6 A320ceos and 11 A321ceos) and 2 used A319 aircraft to its fleet, and returned 2 A321ceo aircraft, ending the year with 112 aircraft. As of year-end 2017, Spirit's Fit Fleet™ had an average age of 5.1 years, the youngest fleet of any major US airline

Cash Matters

Spirit ended FY17 with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $901.8 million.

During Q4 and FY17, Spirit returned approximately $45 million to shareholders by repurchasing 1.2 million shares under its share repurchase program.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Spirit Airlines' stock advanced 3.33%, ending the trading session at $41.85.

Volume traded for the day: 2.25 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.40 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 2.42%; and past six-month period - up 21.45%

After last Friday's close, Spirit Airlines' market cap was at $2.88 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 4.69.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Major Airlines industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

