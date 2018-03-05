Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.: Amazing Energy Announces Completion of Its WWJD #23 Well Producing After Multi-Stage Frac on the Queen Formation A and B Benches

AMARILLO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing," "Amazing Energy," or "the Company") today announced the completion of a multi-stage frac on the Company's WWJD #23 Well in the Queen Formation A and B benches. Amazing Energy has begun the flowback and cleanup process, preparing the well for production and initially tested a 5 barrel of oil per hour measurement with 98% oil cut and the presence of natural gas. This would equate to 120 plus BOEPD (barrels of oil equivalent per day).

The WWJD #23 well is a vertical test drilled to a total depth of 1,994 feet and located on the western portion of the Company's rights within their 70,000 leasehold. The Company delivered its first ever multi-stage frac over 20 feet of the 44-foot tested Queen A formation and 10 feet of the 26-foot Queen B. Both sections were perforated with 3 shots per foot. The Company plans to produce the WWJD #23 in the 50 boe/d range while testing flow rates, oil, gas, and water cuts. This is a conservative approach to producing and will allow for the maximum ultimate recovery of oil and gas in the well and be applied to the 22 existing wells in the Queen A and B formations within the Company's property.

"We are extremely encouraged by the results of our frac completion on the WWJD #23," stated Willard G. McAndrew, III, Amazing's CEO. "The well has virgin pressure and is free flowing on a 16/64th inch choke from the Queen A zone until we bring the Queen B on later. Not only does this well move the Company forward in-line with our stated development and production program goals but it is delivering impactful results as a revenue-producing science well. The value of the scientific data gathered here is of paramount importance and validating our investment thesis with cash flow is a huge win. Additionally, our lifting costs are below $10 per barrel. This further allows our Joint Venture partners to consummate their participation and future drilling opportunities."

