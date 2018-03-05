Alltemp, Inc.: DEKRA Flashpoint Testing Confirms That Alltemp(R) is Non-Flammable

Over 40 Chamber Trials, in Both Liquid and Vapor Stages, Reveal No Ignition and Zero Flammability With Alltemp® Refrigerant

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Alltemp, Inc. (OTCQB: LTMP) (the "Company"), a developer of proprietary, environmentally friendly refrigerant technologies, announced today that flashpoint chamber testing conducted by DEKRA Insight confirmed that alltemp® refrigerant has zero flammability.

At least 20 different chamber tests in the liquid phase and 20 vapor phase tests, with temperatures as high as 60º C = 140º F, revealed zero flammability and no ignition with alltemp® refrigerant.

"Refrigerant safety and flammability classification is a paramount industry topic, as environmental concerns continue to push manufacturers to consider alternatives which are often flammable, such as blends containing butane or isobutane. Alltemp has a significant competitive advantage with its A1 refrigerant safety classification in addition to our energy efficiency and environmental benefits, DEKRA Insight flashpoint chamber tests further confirmed that alltemp® refrigerant has no ignition and zero flammability," said William Lopshire, Alltemp CEO.

About DEKRA Insight

As a global leader in safety at work, DEKRA Insight specializes in helping clients evolve both their organizational culture and their operational environment, empowering them to reduce injuries, save lives, protect assets-and in the process, achieve higher performance. DEKRA Insight's integrated solutions have been honed over decades and are proven to reduce risk and enhance organizational cultures.

DEKRA SE, DEKRA Insight's parent company, is one of the world's leading service-providing expert organizations, with safety as its mission and calling. Since 1925, DEKRA has provided world-class safety products and services, including motor vehicle testing, damage reports, accident analyses and technical reports, safety tests, initial and in-service training, employment agency work, certification, environmental services, materials testing, building surveys, consulting and specialist publications. With a presence in 50 countries in Western and Eastern Europe, as well as in the USA, Brazil, northern and South Africa, Israel, Japan and China, DEKRA's reach and impact already extends around the globe. www.dekra.com

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. alltemp®,'s refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp® refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC" ) to refrigeration and foam insulation to industrial solvents. alltemp® is the ideal solution for replacement of R-407c, R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

