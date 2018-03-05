Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Execution of Letter of Intent on Asset Acquisition

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) (the 'Company' or 'Camber'), based in San Antonio, Texas, a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, announced the execution of a letter of intent in connection with the acquisition of an asset located in the Texas panhandle for a purchase price of $250,000. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

In the event the transaction closes, the Company will acquire approximately 500 net leasehold acres in Hutchinson County, Texas, including 49 non-producing well bores. The acquisition also includes 5 saltwater disposal wells and the required infrastructure and equipment necessary to support future hydrocarbon production.

Camber is evaluating hydrocarbon production opportunities across all of the to-be acquired acreage including the existing non-producing well bores for workover opportunities. The Company plans to begin the process of reestablishing production from some of the non-producing well bores in the weeks following the closing.

Richard N. Azar II, the CEO of Camber noted that 'This acquisition will provide opportunities for the Company to increase its reserve base and cash flows. We estimate that production from some of the non-producing well bores will be restored within a few weeks of closing.'

Mr. Azar continued, 'This is all part of Camber's plan to add similar acquisitions intended to provide an inventory of lower risk opportunities which increase both our reserve base and cash flow.'

The Company also reports today that on March 2, 2018, the institutional investor which agreed to purchase $16 million of Series C Preferred Stock from the Company in October 2017 (of which $6 million has been sold to date), entered into an agreement with the Company whereby the investor agreed that the discount to the volume weighted average trading price calculation associated with the Company's common stock, which ties into the conversion price of the conversion premium of such preferred stock, would remain at $0.05 per share (unless a trigger event has occurred in connection therewith as described in the designation of the preferred stock), notwithstanding the Company's previously announced 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Hunton formation in Central Oklahoma in addition to anticipated project development in the San Andres formation in the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.camber.energy.

