SMG Indium Resources to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / SMG Indium Resources ("SMGI") (OTCQB: SMGI), an oilfield services company headquartered in Houston, Texas, focused in selling branded products and services to drilling rig operators, E&P companies, and other oilfield companies, today announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 7th at 7:30 AM PST / 9:30 AM Central Standard Time.

Matthew Flemming, CEO of SMGI, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors. A copy of this presentation will also be posted on the Company's website.

You can access the presentation at the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26663

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "It is a great format for updating the investor community and for public companies to get increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View SMG Indium Resources' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SMGI

About SMG

SMG is an oilfield services company that operates throughout Texas. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary MG Cleaners LLC, is focused on selling proprietary branded products including detergents, surfactants, and degreasers, such as Miracle Blue™, to oilfield drilling rig contractors and oilfield companies. In addition to the Company's proprietary products, SMGI sells equipment and parts and has service crews that perform on-site repairs, maintenance and drilling rig wash services for customers such as Nabors Industries, Patterson-UTI, Helmrich & Payne, Cactus Drilling and others. SMG's headquarters are located in Houston, Texas with facilities in Carthage, Texas and Odessa, Texas. Read more at www.smg-indium.com and www.mgcleanersllc.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

