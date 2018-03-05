714 g/t (22.96 oz/t) over 3 m (9.84 ft)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from the Phase 2 HQ core drilling program at their Silver Cliff property in the Hardscrabble Silver District of Custer County, Colorado (the "Property"). The 2017 program commenced in mid-October and completed on December 9th has as its primary objective the verification of historical drill results for current mineral resource estimation on one of the Silver Cliff deposits known as the Kate Silver Resource (the "KSR"). This release is reporting values from DDH P17005, DDH P17008 and DDH 17009.

2017 Drill Holes

Viscount

Hole # Historical

Hole # From

(m) From

(ft.) To

(m) To

(ft.) Length

(m) Length

(ft.) Ag

(oz/t) P17001 79-02-03 24 78.74 33 108.27 9 29.53 3.65 P17001 79-02-03 25.5 83.66 28.5 93.50 3 9.84 7.64 P17002 79-05_CC 0 0 34.5 113.2 34.5 113.2 2.91 P17002 79-05_CC 12 39.4 30 98.4 18 59 3.88 P17003 SC-09 15 49.2 21 68.9 6 19.7 1.88 P17003 SC-09 16.5 54.13 18 59.05 1.5 4.92 2.76 P17004 77 -07_CC 6 19.7 39 128 33 108.3 2.83 P17004 77 -07_CC 9 29.5 39 128 30 98.5 3.07 P17004 77-07 _CC 15 49.2 39 128 24 78.8 3.51 P17005 88-57 9.5 31.17 24.5 80.38 15 49.21 8.99 P17005 88-57 11 36.09 14 45.93 3 9.84 22.96 P17005 88-57 11 36.09 18.5 60.70 7.5 24.61 15.34 P17005 88-57 11 36.09 23 75.46 12 39.37 10.88 P17006 88-16 0 0 24.5 80.4 24.5 80.4 4.82 P17006 88_16 0 0 15.5 50.9 15.5 50.9 6.56 P17007 88_32 0 0 39 128 39 128 1.38 P17007 88_32 12 39.4 24 78.7 12 39.3 2.65 P17008 89_46 38 124.67 44 144.36 6 19.69 1.25 P17009 89_16 11 36.08 17 55.76 6 19.68 1.95 P17010 RH27_CAL 13.5 44.3 46.5 152.6 33 108.3 2.57 P17010 RH27_CAL 33 108.3 46.5 152.5 13.5 44.5 3.95

Current hole P17005 was drilled at -60 degrees and gave the following results: 279.6 g/t (8.99 oz/t) over 15 m (49.2 ft) from 9.5m (31.17 ft) to 24.5 m (80.38ft) including 714 g/t (22.96 oz/t) over 3 m (9.84 ft) from 11 m (36.09 ft) to 14m (45.92 ft). Longer portions of the 15 m interval included: 477g/t (15.34 oz/t) from 11m (36.08 ft) to 18.5 m (60.70ft) and 338.4 g/t (10.88 oz/t) from 11m (36.09 ft) to 23m (75.46 ft). This hole is notable in that it assessed the less tested northern portion of the Kate deposit. The true thickness of each reported interval of this hole is estimated at 83%.

Current hole P17008 was drilled at -90 degrees and gave the following results: 39 g/t (1.25 oz/t) over 6 m (19.69 ft) from 38 m (124.67 ft) to 44 m (144.36 ft). This hole is notable in that it also assessed the less tested northern portion of the Kate deposit. True thickness of the reported interval for this hole is estimated at 100%.

Current hole P17009 was drilled at -90 degrees and gave the following results: 60.5 g/t (1.95 oz/t) over 6 m (19.69 ft) from 11 m (36.09ft) to 17 m (55.78 ft). This hole is notable in that it assessed the less tested western portion of the Kate deposit. True thickness of the reported interval for this hole is estimated at 100%.

The silver mineralization either parallels the topographic surface or the 3-5° dip of the volcanic stratigraphy. Thus, true thickness is approximated by the drill hole intersections of the vertical holes for which assays are reported in the above table. They are 100% of the vertical drill hole intersections. The vertical holes are P17001, P17002, P17003, P17004, P17008, P17009 and P17010. The other 3 holes were drilled at -60 degrees and true thickness is estimated at 83% of reported intervals.

Harald Hoegberg, Viscount Geologist and supervisor of the 2017 drill program stated: "The drilling in 2016 and 2017 was in rhyolite units which on a visual basis appear to be separate and are part of the Silver Cliff caldera complex. Both volcanic units are thought to be of Miocene age. The 2016 drilling was done in a white to cream colored unit and the 2017 drilling in what is thought to be a slightly older unit that is also flow banded but highly fractured with pervasive black manganese staining and yellow to red iron staining. The latter hosted profitable silver mining in the 1880's.

Both units are highly silver mineralized and this expands the resource potential of Viscounts holdings.

Additional geologic sampling will most likely enlarge the areas that will be targeted for additional drilling and further increase the resource opportunity."

An NI43-101Technical Report of historical and current data from drilling and sampling at its Silver Cliff Project in Colorado in 2016 and 2017 will be released in the 2nd quarter of this year. The report will be a proof of concept updating the historical mineral resource defined by Tenneco in the 1980's to a current NI43-101 mineral resource.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Silver Cliff Property. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half transported in securely-sealed bags to the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada, for sample preparation and subsequent analysis at ALS Canada Ltd. in Vancouver. Prior to transport, individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. One certified standard for each 20 samples is included. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags that are then shipped. The sample pulps and rejects will be retrieved from ALS. For the 1.5 m (4.92 ft) interval samples that are the subject of this report of DDH's PI 17005, DDH P17008, DDH 17009 and for the above tabulated 2017 holes. The ALS method with code ME-GRA21 was utilized for determining both gold and silver. It consists of fire assay and gravimetric finish (30g nominal sample weight).

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dallas W. Davis, P.Eng, FEC, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)



Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.



The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,296.98 acres where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of Tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following take over by another company.



The Cherry Creek Property is focused on exploration in the immediate vicinity of an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 30 miles north of the town of Ely, in White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of over 400 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights, and is comprised of more than 8,000 acres. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com.

