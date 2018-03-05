Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") is pleased to report additional cobalt and copper assays from activities completed by the Ontario Geological Survey ("OGS") on CBLT's 100% owned Copper Prince Property.

On January 9th, 2018, CBLT reported assays results collected by the OGS's Sudbury District Geologist at Copper Prince. Highlights included 3.43, 3.57, 6.58, and 27.84 g/t Au, and 1.15% Cu. Three of the eight samples returned values that exceeded the upper detection limit for cobalt and copper and were re-analyzed.

Final results for the over-limit samples have been provided to CBLT by the OGS. Highlights include 2.43% Cu, 0.21% Co, and 0.44% Co.

Samples 17-0287-0001 through to 17-0287-0004 were collected from blast rock at the Copper Prince Showing, and samples 17-0287-0005 through to 17-0287-0008 were collected from outcrop at Ed's Watering Hole.

Table 1: Copper Prince Grab Samples, All Eight Samples Collected by OGS

Sample Number Au

(g/t) Co

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) 17-0287-0001 1.71 443 2866 17-0287-0002 3.43 441 11,529 17-0287-0003 <0.55 134 188 17-0287-0004 3.57 71 24,278 17-0287-0005 < 0.55 6 64 17-0287-0006 1.85 2,149 859 17-0287-0007 27.84 4,438 68 17-0287-0008 6.58 147 272

These are very exciting results," said Peter M. Clausi, CEO. "Our drilling and sampling have established there is gold and cobalt mineralization around Ed's Watering Hole at the south end of the property. In 2018, we intend to continue to prove up that mineralization with a view to a second drill program in the latter part of the year, and to follow on the strong copper results from the middle of the property."

Qualified Person

All grab samples collected by the OGS were selective in nature, and the reported mineralization may not be representative. These analyses were conducted by the Geoscience Laboratories, an ISO 9001 certified laboratory. This press release was drafted under the supervision of Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo, who is the Qualified Person in accordance with NI43-101.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to the Company and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, the Company will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including, but not limited to: reliance on key personnel; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; effect of market interest rates on price of securities, and potential dilution.

About CBLT Inc.

CBLT is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a proven leadership team, targeting cobalt in reliable mining jurisdictions. CBLT continues to be a project generator and an efficient steward of its shareholders' capital.

