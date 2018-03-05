Agbioinvestor and Kynetec Launch sigma' Select

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Agbioinvestor and Kynetec are pleased to announce the launch of their new collaboration product, sigma' Select, a market strategy software platform that provides affordable access to global agricultural market research.

Combining Kynetec's global agricultural market research data with Agbioinvestor's industry-leading top-down analysis, the tool allows professionals in the global crop protection industry to quickly and easily identify regional, country, crop and active ingredient level data, as well as market shares for the leading manufacturers in these markets.

'sigma Select is a game changer' commented Fraser McDougall, partner at Agbioinvestor. 'We've developed this product to the point where it is essentially unrivalled in the industry. sigma Select is about making life easier for our clients, allowing access to some of the highest quality and most robust data available on the crop protection market. We've included various currency options, Japanese and Chinese languages, trend information and support from the Agbioinvestor team. And we've done it in a way that makes it available to companies that might previously have found tailored market research solutions beyond their grasp.'

The platform provides industry professionals with a one-year snapshot tool through sigma Select, or through sigma Select Plus users can analyse active ingredient sales over the previous five data years.

Garry Mabon, partner at Agbioinvestor and one of sigma Select's lead analysts, commented: 'Underpinning sigma Select is a significant body of Kynetec market research, allowing users access to some of the highest quality and most robust data available in the crop protection market. We believe that the combination of this research with Agbioinvestor's knowledge and experience makes sigma Select the highest quality ex-manufacturer market analysis tool available for the crop protection industry'.

Agbioinvestor was established in 2017 and provides news and analysis to the crop protection and agricultural biotechnology sectors. The team members have over forty years of combined experience from their history in senior analytical and managerial roles at Phillips McDougall.

Kynetec is the global leader in agricultural and animal health market research. Our coverage extends to major and niche sectors of our industry, where we regularly undertake research projects in more than 70 countries.

