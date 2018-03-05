Industrial Hemp Wholesaler Lilu's Garden to Announce Industry Changing Auction Platform at 5th Annual NOCO Expo

Lilu's Garden is a Proud Sponsor of the Expo, which will Take Place on April 6-7, 2018 in Loveland, Colorado

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / The founders of Lilu's Garden are pleased to announce that they will sponsor the 5th annual NOCO Hemp Expo on April 6-7, 2018 in Loveland, Colorado. During the event, they will announce what promises to be an industry-changing industrial hemp auction platform.

To learn more about NOCO, which is described as "the most comprehensive Hemp Exposition and Tradeshow on the planet," please visit http://nocohempexpo.com/.





In addition to sponsoring the VIP events that are associated with NOCO, Lilu's Garden's team plans to present a video that showcases their ambitious plan to create a vertically integrated 100,000 square foot hemp-processing center at their recently purchased facility in Colorado. The center will be focused on processing hemp biomass into derivative products, while providing turnkey toll processing solutions at a true industrial scale for farmers without manufacturing abilities.

Company COO Charles Ciancanelli stated, "Lilu's Garden has been investing in technology and constructing a new, innovative, and fully integrated, online industrial hemp auction." The auction will create a transparent sales platform for the CBD isolate and hemp derivative market. The projected volume of hemp derivatives that will be produced and made available, in combination with the auction platform, will allow companies that rely on hemp to produce goods to buy hemp wholesale at steep discounts - without the inconsistencies, third-party costs and additional fees that buyers are now faced with when forced to deal with middlemen.

Companies attending NOCO will be given the first opportunity to register for the auction platform and have the ability to sign up for more information about becoming a toll processing customer before the platform goes live. All prospects who register at NOCO with Lilu's Garden will be entered in a raffle giveaway for a chance at winning a free kilogram of isolate. The NOCO Expo will also feature live talks and presentations from pioneers and thought leaders in the hemp industry.

"Our auction platform is going to completely change the industrial hemp industry for the better, and make it easier for farmers and growers to bring their product to market, as well as for producers to buy consistent, reliable supply with full transparency," said Tom Guel, CEO of Lilu's Garden.

The company's sponsorship of the upcoming NOCO Hemp Expo and their plans to create the processing center and the auction platform are not the only exciting pieces of news to come out of Lilu's Garden in recent weeks.

Lilu's CEO Tom Guel was recently featured in Forbes and was referred to as a "unique and fast-growing brand marketer" for his work with Lilu's Garden.

"In 2018, businesses that are not prepared to be the authority or ultimate specialist in their field will very likely not be able to keep up with the world around them, but businesses with leadership that have the mindset of dominating their industry will continue to see record growth," Guel said in the article.

About Lilu's Garden:

Lilu's Garden is a wholesale manufacturer and toll processor of industrial hemp and its derivatives products. The company, which is based in Denver, Colorado, also has offices in Chicago and Southern California. For more information, please visit http://lilusgarden.com/.

Contact:

Edward Jordan

E@relyy.com

13128694495

SOURCE: Lilu's Garden