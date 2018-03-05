Wayf(x), a Digital Agency, Releases a Complimentary Blog Marketing Guide

People Who Would Like a Copy of the New Marketing Guide May Do So at the Wayf(x) Website

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / The founders of Wayf(x), a digital agency based in Boulder, Colorado, are pleased to announce the launch of a free blog marketing guide.

To read the new blog, which is titled "Hack your blog to the top 5 in Google," please check out https://wayfx.com/blog-marketing/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the first five results in Google account for 70 percent of all clicks.

"So we worked with marketing and growth hacking experts to give people authoritative, actionable guidance on how to get their blog to the top," the spokesperson noted, adding that the guide covers everything people need to know about how to start and run a blog.

"It puts you on the inside track to become more helpful than your competitors, and to ultimately outperform them."

In addition, the new blog marketing guide offers words of encouragement to people who have thought about launching a blog, but are unsure if they have what it takes.

"You should start a blog to answer people's questions or to be an authority on a subject," the spokesperson noted.

"Share what you know, or what you and your team knows, because sharing value builds trust and people buy from those that they know and trust."

While budding bloggers may be tempted to set up their blog on Wix, Medium or Blogger, the marketing guide advises them to choose another platform. For example, free-to-use blogging platforms may shut down without notice or display ads on the blog. And platforms like Wix and blogger are inflexible. As their blog develops and new opportunities arise, bloggers may have limited abilities to customize it to seize opportunities.

Instead, the blog marketing guide suggests that bloggers use WordPress and to host it with WP Engine and use Cloudfare for DNS. Those who wish to give WordPress a try can find a WP engine coupon link in the guide.

In addition to an in-depth section on how to build and deploy a high-performing blog, the marketing guide also includes information on the best blog topics, content ideas, how to get readers from Google, and tips on promotion and conversions.

