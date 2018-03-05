Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new marketing strategy study on the quick service restaurant. A leading player in the quick service restaurant space wanted to accomplish long-term success; the client wanted to build a strong relationship through a strategy of relationship marketing approaches.

According to the marketing strategy professionals at Infiniti, "Marketing strategy helps organizations to focus on customer retention to surge the visibility of the brand."

At present, the quick service restaurant industry's growth has been stimulated by globalization and the general rise in the income of the global population. The rapid economic growth has also empowered the creation of a new market for the quick service restaurant industry, due to the augmented demand for and consumption of quick serving, convenient, and ready-made meals. Factors like changing customer preferences, extreme competition, and increasing demand for quality pose challenges to firms operating in the quick service restaurants sector.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to develop long-term relationships with their customers while developing ways to expand loyalty and trust with both the current customers and prospects. The client was able to build a consistent level of brand recognition amongst the target segment.

This marketing strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve customer loyalty through targeted ad campaigns

Identify promotional strategies to enhance their profitability

This marketing strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

Dividing their end-consumers into navigable segments

Developing effective campaigns based on the customer's preferences

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

