The "The Future of Gold Market in Russia (H1 2018) Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition in Russia Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Future of Gold Market in Russia report is a comprehensive analytical work on Russia Gold markets. The research work strategically analyzes the Russia market, assessing the future trends, drivers and challenges across multiple dimensions including growth, demand, pricing, competition, Infrastructure, regulatory policies and others.



Strategic Analysis Russia Gold report provides in- depth insights into structural industry shifts, near and long term future, strategies being opted by major Russia producing, processing, importing and other companies. The country's Russia market is compared with its peer markets in the region and all the markets are ranked in descending order. Detailed SWOT analysis of Russia industry is also included in the premium report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Figures Tables



2. Strategic Analysis of Russia Gold Markets

2.1. Key Findings, 2018

2.2. Key Trends Shaping the Future of Russia Gold Industry

2.3. SWOT Analysis



3. Russia Gold Market Value Outlook

3.1. Russia Gold Market Value Forecast, 2005-2025

3.2. Russia Gold production Outlook, 2005-2025

3.3. Russia Gold Consumption Outlook, 2005-2025



4. Russia Gold Refinery Infrastructure

4.1. Major Operational Gold Refineries/Facilities, 2018

4.2. Key Planned Gold Refineries/Facilities, 2018-2025



5. Russia Gold Market-Benchmark against peer markets

5.1. Overall Ranking

5.2. Supply Index

5.3. Demand Index

5.4. Infrastructure Index

5.5. Growth Index



6. Russia Gold Market Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Share, %, 2018

6.2. Domestic and Foreign Players



7. Russia Economic and Demographic Outlook to 2025

7.1. GDP Forecast, 2005-2025

7.2. GDP per Capita Forecast, 2005-2025

7.3. Inflation Trends

7.4. Population Forecast, 2005-2025



8. Russia Gold Mining and Refining Company SWOT and Financial Profiles



9. Recent Developments in Russia Gold Mines and Refineries



10. Appendix



