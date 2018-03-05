Quantcast appoints Meredith Long as Chief Revenue Officer of North America

Former Senior Vice President and General Manager of News, Luxury & Style at Time Inc. will lead Quantcast's largest market to help brands grow

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Quantcast, the world's largest AI-driven audience behavior platform for the open Internet, today announced the appointment of Meredith Long as Chief Revenue Officer for North America. In this executive role, Ms. Long will lead the company's North American sales organization, the company's largest market. Based in the company's New York office, she will report to Quantcast's Chief Operating Officer Rob Horler.

An industry leader and a 2016 recipient of the American Advertising Federation (AAF)'s Hall of Achievement award, Ms. Long most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of News, Luxury & Style at Time Inc. She was responsible for Time Inc. brands including TIME, Fortune, Money, InStyle, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Departures, leading overall financial and strategic performance. She also managed the brands' major franchises and live events including the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, TIME 100 and the Fortune Live Media Division, which includes Fortune Most Powerful Women, the Fortune Global Forum, CEO Initiative, Brainstorm Tech and many more. She currently serves on the AAF's Hall of Achievement Executive Committee and is the President of New York Women in Communications (NYWICI.)

"There are few executives across media, marketing and advertising that have the breadth and depth of experience in helping brands grow like Meredith. She has worked with C-suite, marketing and agency executives for years and has become a trusted partner and advisor to brand marketers," said Mr. Horler. "She also understands the challenges and opportunities for brand publishers, having been the Group Publisher of TIME, Fortune and Money where she drove overall profit YOY, expanding revenue across video, digital and print. This all comes down to talent and Meredith is a proven leader who knows how to build high performing teams that build strategic partnerships and drive growth. She's an outstanding addition to the Quantcast family."

"Brands are facing a growth crisis and they are looking for real partners that they can trust to help them know their audience," said Ms. Long. "There are few partners that can truly help brands grow today and Quantcast is one of them. Having built the "behavior graph", Quantcast has the Internet-scale 1st party data, the self-adapting predictive models and the unmatched AI automation and optimization that provides insights, targeting and measurement solutions for audience intelligence. I'm thrilled to be joining this incredibly talented team!"

