Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.: Minerva Neurosciences to Report Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Business Updates on March 12, 2018

WALTHAM, Mass., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 on Monday, March 12, 2018. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 1581007. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase 3 clinical development for schizophrenia; seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922) in Phase 2b clinical development for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, in clinical development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "NERV." For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com (http://www.minervaneurosciences.com/).

