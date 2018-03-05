

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The loonie dropped to 1.2939 against the greenback, its lowest since July 2017.



The loonie declined to more than a 2-year low of 1.5934 against the euro and near a 7-month low of 1.0025 against the aussie, from its early highs of 1.5836 and 0.9983, respectively.



The loonie is likely to find support around 1.32 against the greenback, 1.61 against the euro and 0.9983 against the aussie.



