Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - Skyline Investments Inc. (TV: SKLN) is pleased to announce that Mr. Bruce A. Riggins has joined Skyline as Chief Operating Officer for Skyline America, the senior US investment subsidiary of Skyline Investments. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Riggins was the Chief Financial Officer for LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO), a leading public hotel REIT with a current Market CAP of USD $2.8 billion and which owns 41 upscale hotels in 11 markets in the US. Prior to joining LaSalle, Mr. Riggins served in various roles including Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Vice President of Strategic Planning & Analysis, and Director of Finance at Interstate Hotels & Resorts. Interstate is one of the leading global third-party hotel management companies with nearly 480 select and full service hotels, resorts and conference centers with 81,400 rooms located throughout the United States and around the globe. Additionally, Mr. Riggins held the position of the Chief Financial Officer of Innkeepers USA Trust, a leading select service hotel REIT that previously owned 75 hotels.

"We are very pleased and excited to have Bruce join the Skyline Senior Management Team," said Blake Lyon, Chief Executive Officer for Skyline Investments, "Mr. Riggins comes with an extensive amount of knowledge and experience from leading public hospitality REITs and global hospitality management companies. Bruce will bring his decades of broad experience and strong understanding of the US hotel market to managing Skyline's hotels and resorts, including the recently purchased 13 Courtyard by Marriott hotels, and will lead further growth in the US."

The Company is also announcing that Chris Lund, Skyline's Senior VP of Hotel and Resorts, has notified the Company of his intention to retire this year to spend more time with his family. "Chris has been an integral part of Skyline's growth and development, most recently through his tremendous efforts in the finalization of the Courtyard asset purchase," says Blake Lyon, CEO of Skyline Investments, "the Company would like to thank Mr. Lund for all his hard work and dedication, and wishes him all the best for his future." Mr. Lund has been managing Skyline's Ontario Resorts since 2011 and more recently all of Skyline's hotels and resorts, and will ensure a smooth transition.

Skyline Investments Inc. is a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in Canada and the US. The Company owns 19 assets in Canada and the US with 3,200 hotel rooms under management spread over 18 cities, and development lands with rights for almost 3,300 residential units in three main areas north of Toronto, Canada.

The company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TV: SKLN) and is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of Ontario, Canada.

For more information, please go to our website at www.skylineinvestments.com, or call Ben Novo-Shalem, Head of M&A and IR, at 416 368-2565 ex.2222; or go to the websites of the Ontario Securities Commission www.sedar.com or the Israeli securities regulator www.magna.isa.gov.il.

Any forward-looking information is intended solely for the date to which it relates. Except for the undertaking to disclose information as required by the securities laws applicable to the Company, the Company does not undertake to update or modify any information contained in this notice, whether as a result of new information, future events or other reasons.

Skyline Investments Inc.

Blake Lyon

Chief Executive Officer

www.skylineinvestments.com