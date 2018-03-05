Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2018) - Secova Metals Corp. (TSXV: SEK) (FSE: N4UN) (OTC: SEKZF) ("Secova" or the "Company") and Tres-Or Resources Ltd. ("Tres-Or"; TSX-V: TRS, OTCPK: TRSFF) are pleased to report results from the first 7 holes into the Duvay Zone Principal as part of its 2017 drill program at the Duvay-Chenier Gold Project, located 20 kms northeast of Amos, and 65 km north of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

The results include high gold values within long mineralized intervals close to surface such as 19.29 g/t Au over 1.5 m within a 51.0 m interval of 0.69 g/t Au and 9.51 g/t Au over 1.5 m within a 93.0 m interval of 0.24 g/t Au (see Table 1 for details). The results point to a priority target of gold mineralization that may extend from the Zone Principal towards the previously announced new discovery of gold in the northern shear zone (news release December 13, 2017).

"These results are extremely encouraging as they start to put together the pieces of the puzzle that make up the near surface gold model of the Zone Principal. For example, if you combine the results from our drill hole DV17-06 with the recently drilled DV12-11hole, the result is approximately 1.2 g/t Au over 51.0 m starting at surface," exclaimed Brad Kitchen, Chairman & CEO of Secova. "Secova has always stressed a systematic and methodical approach to developing a value-added model of our resource deposits. Our geologists, Harrison Cookenboo and Tres-Or's Laura Lee Duffett have bought into this process and their efforts are paying off. This commitment to methodically building value in a resource can initially take a long time to yield results but management has proven this to be the best way to create larger and more sustainable assets."

Table 1:Drill results from the Duvay Zone Principal.





Gold and Geology

Gold mineralization in the Duvay Zone Principal is strongly associated with quartz veins. The more abundant the quartz veins, the more likely to intersect gold. Gold is also reported to be nuggety in occurrences, since at least the 1940s. Bulk samples have reported very encouraging sample grades (e.g. 7.1 g/t Au from 40 tonnes in 1940, and 5.68 g/t Au from 3,302 tonnes in 1986; see Map 1 below). Tres-Or in 2011 completed 9 mini-bulk samples of 10 tonnes each, with the best result of 0.77 g/t Au, including visible gold, after simple gravity concentration alone, with low sulfide content, reflecting the association of gold with quartz (Technical 43-101 Report on the Duvay-Chenier Property for Secova Metals Corp, July 1, 2017).

Historical drill results from the same areas include some reported high-grade intervals such as 402.03 g/t Au over 0.3 m, and 83.19 g/t Au over 1.0 m, but large bulk sample results tend to be 2 to 10 times higher than nearby drilling overall, according to property reports from the late 1980s.

Tres-Or's work in 2010 to 2012 confirmed this nugget effect with the 83.19 g/t Au over 1 m interval showing visible gold in a 0.5 m thick quartz vein (50.0 to 51.0 m depth in DV012-11), as shown in Map 1. This 2011 drill hole was drilled vertically to 75 m from essentially the same collar location as drill hole DUV17-06 from the 2017 program, which was drilled at an angle of 65 to the southeast, where it intersected 19.29 g/t Au over 1.5 m within a broad zone of strong quartz veining carrying 0.69 g/t Au over 51.0 m (3.0 to 54.0 m depth). True thickness of the quartz veins is expected to be at last 85% of the measured thickness due to the apparent horizontal attitude of many veins. If the vertical hole from 2011 and drill hole DUV17-06 from the 2017 program were considered together as one hole, they would approximate 1.6 g/t Au over 51.0 m, pointing to strong gold mineralization in this area.

The second-best interval from Tres-Or's 2011 drill program was from hole DV11-005, which was drilled from the southeast to within 25 m of the bottom hole location of DUV17-06. This older Tres-Or drill hole returned 5.22 g/t Au over 1 m between 18.0 and 19.0 m depth.

The most recent second-best interval from the 2017 program was in DUV17-08, which was drilled 100 m southwest of DUV17-06. DUV17-08 intersected 9.51 g/t Au over 1.5 m between 16.5 and 18.0 m, from within a broad zone of strong quartz veining and gold mineralization at 0.24 g/t Au over 93.0 m (15.0 to 108.0 m).

Drill hole DUV17-09 lacked significant quartz veining and was not sampled.

The Company is still waiting for drill and till sampling assay results from its Grenadier and Lake Obalski exploration.

Map 1: Duvay Zone Principal, showing the 2017 drilling in black. Stars are surface projections of significant historical drill holes with > 2.5 g/t*m Au (metal factor).





2017 Drilling Program Sampling Protocols

The laboratory used is Techni-Lab Abitibi Inc. in Ste. Germaine de Boule, Quebec (ISO/IEC 17025; a division of Actlabs, Ancaster, Ontario). A one half split of the core was sampled, and the remainder stored for reference. At Techni-Lab, samples are analyzed for gold by traditional fire assay with atomic absorption finish, with those samples returning >1 g/t gold repeated using a 50g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements including silver, cobalt, copper and zinc by total digestion ICP at the Actlabs facility in Anacaster Ontario. Techni-Lab holds a certificate of accreditation conforming to ISO 17025:2005 for the processes used in this analysis.

Laura Lee Duffett, P.Geo. and Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., OGQ are the qualified persons as defined in National Instrument- 43-101, who have reviewed and are responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

About Secova Metals Corp.:

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on building a strong asset base through exploration of undervalued projects in Canada. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova has the exclusive right and option to acquire from Tres-Or Resources Inc. ("Tres-Or"), an undivided 65% right, title and interest in the contiguous Duvay/Chenier Gold Projects. Secova can earn up to 90% of the property (an additional 25% ownership) by funding a pre-feasibility study after the initial exploration expenditures to bring the property towards production. The Company has a total contiguous land package of 174 claims covering over 7,766 hectares (17,458 acres) of land. Duvay/Chenier is located in the Abitibi gold belt, one of Quebec's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company has plans to advance the development of Duvay/Chenier as well as seek other avenues of growth through acquisition and mergers. The Company also has 100% ownership of the Eagle River project which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. In addition, the Company has made a strategic investment by acquiring 100% of a portfolio of four cobalt projects consisting of 76 claims or approximately 4,182 hectares in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the potential resource in these assets.

About Tres-Or Resources Ltd.:

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC: TRSFF) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring for gold, base metals and diamond resources in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions in northwestern Quebec. Additional information related to the Company is available at: www.tres-or.com.

