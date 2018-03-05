SWI (the pioneer innovators of Wood to Power of Steel SDB*) a 100% sustainable, revolutionary the only composite-wood panel production facility in the GCC signs an agreement with the building material company BBMC-Baniyas founded in 1974.

The recently signed agreement emerged to forge an alliance between the pioneers of game changing technologies in the composite-wood industry the 44 years legacy of the well-known building materials distributor in the region. This stepping stone will be one of many on SWI agenda to revolutionize the composite-wood panel production industry by adopting the SDB technology.

"The alliance is an open invitation from SWI targeting all industry-related stakeholders to join. Including but not limited to distributors, laminators, joineries, carpenters etc. SWI and its strategic partners need to support all business sizes to produce highest quality end product all the way to support and orient carpenters to export. Being the only SDB producer, we can enhance the end-user woodworking industry with unprecedented quality, strength and durability. Moving forward, SWI has started associating Universities (local, regional and international) to the industry and product development for various applications. Time has come to bridge education, research, industry, and environment impacting positively the UAE and regional economy from various aspects. Our own SWI-stainable** and unified-force in the UAE combining all different sectors was inspired by the Spirit of the Union resulting with a proudly 100% Emirati-Chain," said Mr. Ghassan Afiouni, Managing Partner of SWI.

SWI, being the only Strategic Partner of the Dubai Wood Show held between 12-14 March 2018 at Dubai World Trade Center from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM UAE time, will be displaying the latest technologies in composite-wood panels promising to transform UAE from a wood-importing country into a developing exporting global focal point.

The negative-carbon SDB reduces around 65,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually at the current capacity, which is aligned with "UAE Energy Plan" aiming to cut carbon dioxide emissions 70% by 2050 and with UNDP carbon dioxide reduction program. Adopting the SWI technology can catalyze the carbon dioxide reduction time, opening opportunities to partnerships, franchising and expansion locally, regionally and internationally.

*SDB: A composite-wood technology utilizing 100% recycled waste-wood to produce high-end composite-wood panels with mechanical specifications superior to all other wood types in the current market. SDB undergoes the same phases of any composite-wood manufacturing factory. However, the uniqueness is the outcome of SWI intelligent production line engineered and automated in-house to reach the iconic Bull-Powered products that all other wood types fail to achieve.

**SWI-stainable: Unique sustainability model created by SWI

