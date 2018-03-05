AC to DC Power System Development Simplified for Server, Automotive and Industrial Applications

Transphorm Inc. today released the first complete 3.3-kilowatt (kW) continuous conduction mode (CCM) bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction (PFC) reference design for high-voltage (HV) Gallium Nitride (GaN) power systems. The technical blueprint is used to develop AC to DC applications:

High-end front-end PFCs for merchant power supplies (servers, gaming, crypto mining, and similar multi-kW high density applications)

On-board chargers for plug in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV)

Broad industrial power supplies

Download the TDTTP3300-RD reference design here.

High efficiency products, minimal expertise required

Transphorm designs and manufactures the highest quality, highest reliability 650 V GaN platform, yielding the only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 HV GaN transistors. The reference design delivers 99 percent efficiency using Transphorm's 3rd generation 650 V GaN FET technology (TP65H050WS 50 mO on-resistance) in an industry-preferred, robust TO-247 power package.

The TDTTP3300-RD includes all the resources required to develop products quickly without the need for deep GaN design or DSP firmware coding expertise:

Test report

Hardware design guide

Firmware design guide (with downloadable firmware)

Design schematics and Gerber files

Bill of materials (BOM)

"As demonstrated by customer end products, Transphorm's high Q+R devices are proven to deliver what high-voltage GaN has always promised. Increased power density, efficiency, and performance with reduced system cost," said Philip Zuk, Vice President of Technical Marketing, Transphorm. "Now, we are helping designers quickly capitalize on those benefits by eliminating design knowledge gaps. With our 3.3-kW reference design, we're arming the industry with a roadmap that was several years in the making. We are excited to see what system innovations will be built upon this GaN foundation."

TDTTP3300-RD Feature Benefit TP65H050WS GaN FET High gate robustness: ±20 V GS(max) High noise immunity: 4.0 V TH DSP firmware-based state machine Enables a fully-functional converter with pre-defined operational states. TMS320F28335 DSP motherboard integration Well-known development tools Programmable operational parameters User-defined switching frequency, soft-start, fault limits, etc. Fault processing VIN/VOUT overvoltage, OCP, OTP, latch-off or programmable restart timers, etc. Internal auxiliary power supply Eliminates external supply, provides second-stage power. Applied electromagnetic interference controls Initial EMI standard achieved via circuit board layout and proven design techniques.

Welcome to the GaN Revolution!

Transphorm designs, manufactures, and sells the highest performance, highest reliability GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios (1000+ issued and pending patents worldwide), Transphorm produces the industry's only JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. This is due to a vertically-integrated business approach, which allows for innovation at every stage: materials and device design and manufacture, fabrication, packaging, reference circuit designs, and application support. Transphorm: moving power electronics beyond Silicon limits. Website: transphormusa.com Twitter: @transphormusa

