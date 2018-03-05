INTTRA Grows Container Orders to 45 Million, Expands Carrier Network

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INTTRA, the largest neutral electronic transaction platform, software and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry, today announced significant growth in its carrier network with the recent addition of four new carriers, including Evergreen Marine Corporation, one of the largest container fleets in the world. The continuing growth of INTTRA's carrier network signals the rapid adoption of digitalization across the industry. More than 60 carriers, including all of the top 10, are INTTRA customers*.

"2017 was a tremendous year for INTTRA, with container orders growing by 12%, and the company processing 45 million container orders on its platform," said John Fay, CEO of INTTRA. "Our network growth, both in transaction volume and in participants, means we are no longer approaching the digital tipping point, the digital tipping point has arrived."

"Everyone wins when our network scales in size.Carriers joining INTTRA benefit by providing a great customer experience to shippers and by attracting more business as a result.Shippersbenefit as they can book and trace containers from multiple carriers in a standard manner and through a single connection, reducing costs and errors," said Inna Kuznetsova, President and COO, INTTRA. "The expansion of our network and the introduction of new integrated solutions to digitalize key pieces of the container shipping lifecycle are all part of our larger vision to help reinvent the container shipping industry for the digital age."

INTTRA added the following new carriers:

Evergreen Marine, one of the largest container fleets in the world.

Namsung Shipping, which provides shipping services throughout Asia , targeting Korea to Japan , China , Hong Kong , Vietnam , Thailand and Intra-Asia routes.

Unifeeder, the largest and best connected feeder and shortsea platform in Europe .

Antillean Marine Shipping, servicing Miami to Port-Au-Prince , Cap-Haïtien, Puerto Plata , and Rio Haina , as well as Intra-Island routes between the Dominican Republic and Haiti , intends to offer services over INTTRA's network by summer.

The carriers will be available on INTTRA upon completion of integration.

