Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 40.29% & 33.95% CAGR Growth Report by 2023

ReportsnReports.com adds Augmented Reality Market is forecast to reach $60.55 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 40.29% and Virtual Reality Market is forecast to reach $34.08 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 33.95%; APAC expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period. The rising investments in commercial and defense applications and its security applications would boost the growth of the AR and VR market in this region.

The report profiles the key players in the augmented reality and virtual reality market. These key players are Sony (Japan), Oculus (US), Samsung (South Korea), Google (US), HTC (Taiwan), PTC (US), Microsoft (US), Wikitude (Austria), DAQRI (US), Zugara, (US), Blippar (UK), Osterhout Design Group (US), Magic Leap (US), Upskill (US), Continental (Germany), Visteon (US), Eon Reality (US), and Vuzix (US).

The virtual reality market for consumer application is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Virtual reality technology is used mainly for consumer applications such as gaming and entertainment. Virtual reality is used in various gaming types such as PC gaming, gaming consoles, Internet games, smart phones, and tablets. In all these game types, virtual reality is used to enhance a user's gaming experience.

The virtual reality market was valued at $7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $34.08 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 33.95% during the forecast period. The high penetration of HMDs in gaming and entertainment, huge investments in the VR market, advancement of technology and digitization, and availability of affordable VR devices are the major drivers of the VR market. The health concerns relating to low resolution and lack of movement and display latency and energy consumption affecting the overall performance of VR devices are the major restraints in the VR market.

The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for the head-mounted display are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The use of HMDs in the enterprises for instructions and training purposes is likely to boost the growth of HMDs in the AR market. AR smart glasses are expected to be mainly used HMDs in the augmented reality market. The major applications for VR HMDs have been gaming and entertainment, and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The head-mounted devices from companies such as Sony, Oculus, HTC, Samsung, Google, TLC Alcatel, and Osterhout Design Group are already in use and have received an overwhelming response from the users.

The augmented reality market for enterprise application is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Augmented reality is used in enterprises for training personnel, providing information about the industrial facility, remodeling and redesigning, and industrial simulations. The enterprise applications would witness a high growth for HMDs in the near future. The use of HMDs in the manufacturing setups is the major driver for the growth of enterprise application in the augmented reality market.

The augmented reality market was valued at $11.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $60.55 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 40.29% during the forecast period driven by the increasing demand for AR devices in healthcare, growing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce, and rising investment in the augmented reality market. The limited user interface (UI) affecting the navigation performance of AR applications, limited processing power, less storage, and restricted size of the memory card in mobile phones, and varied infrastructure quality of digital network will restrain the growth of AR.

In the process of determining and verifying the augmented reality and virtual reality market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key experts in the augmented reality and virtual reality industry. The breakup of the profiles of primary participants has been shown below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 36%, Tier 2 - 44%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 17%, Directors - 44%, and Others - 39%

By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 32%, APAC - 21%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 5%.

Another research titled Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Global Forecast to 2023 says, the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market was valued at $769.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,997.9 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period. Augmented reality in healthcare and virtual reality in healthcare market for patient care management application is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market for research and diagnostics laboratories is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period. APAC is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Companies such as Google (US), Microsoft (US), DAQRI (US), Psious (Spain), Mindmaze (Switzerland), Firsthand Technology (US), Medical Realities (UK), Atheer (US), Augmedix (US), Oculus VR (US) have been profiled in this 144 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1229543 .

