QuadReal Property Group Appointments Complete Global Leadership Team

QuadReal Property Group's two most recent senior appointments, Jay Kwan and Jameson Weber, bring diverse backgrounds, strong relationships and global real estate experience to QuadReal, and complete the Company's international leadership team.

Jay Kwan joins QuadReal as Managing Director, Europe. He focuses on building the international portfolio with an emphasis on investing in Global Cities in the UK and Europe. He formerly held senior positions at TPG Real Estate, Grove International Partners and Soros Private Funds Management.

Jameson Weber joins QuadReal as Global Head of Special Situations. He focuses on global investments across technology-enabled and alternative real estate, companies and special situations. He formerly held senior positions at Hightower, Oaktree Capital Management and Cerberus Capital Management.

"Global Cities are the foundation of QuadReal's acquisition and development strategy around the world," said Dennis Lopez, CEO, QuadReal. "Jay and Jameson bring deep industry experience to QuadReal, particularly from living, working and doing business internationally. Their knowledge, personal networks and demonstrated expertise will help us continue to unlock opportunity and create value in the world's most economically powerful metropolitan areas."

Mr. Kwan and Mr. Weber join an accomplished group of proven industry leaders on the QuadReal international team, including: Timothy Works, recently promoted to Managing Director, Americas; Peter Kim, welcomed as Managing Director, Asia in November 2017; and Lucy Fletcher, International Portfolio Manager.

Led by CEO Dennis Lopez and President, International Real Estate Jonathan Dubois-Phillips, the QuadReal international team members represent decades of combined experience and expertise in QuadReal's key global markets.

"I am very pleased to introduce Jameson and Jay, who complete the build-out of our international senior investment team," said Mr. Dubois-Phillips. "Since QuadReal's inception, we have built a strong team with deep and successful investment experience. In parallel, we have developed transparent, clearly defined investment processes that enable us to be nimble and act quickly on opportunity, and therefore position ourselves globally as a best-in-class partner."

QuadReal is pursuing global growth through programmatic joint ventures and direct investment with local partners that offer proven track records and the potential for scalable, long-term relationships. Today, the international portfolio is diversified by sector and location with real estate assets in New York, London, Paris, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Vancouver, among other Global Cities.

"At QuadReal, we plan to balance the portfolio in coming years by looking outside Canada while also increasing our presence at home," said Remco Daal, President, Canadian Real Estate. "Our goal is to ensure that our portfolio is actively managed and has a foundation of income-producing properties and programs that deliver attractive returns across economic cycles."

About QuadReal

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QuadReal Property Group is a Canadian real estate investment, development and management company operating on a global scale. The company's $24.5 billion portfolio spans 23 Global Cities across 17 countries. Owned by bcIMC, one of Canada's largest institutional investors, QuadReal was established to manage its real estate investment portfolio. QuadReal aims to deliver prudent growth and strong investment returns, and to create and sustain environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

