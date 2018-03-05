Global Lab Automation Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation, Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Software & Informatics, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Automated Integrated Workstations, Reagent Dispensers, Microplate Washers, Multi-mode, Single-mode, Laboratory Information Management System, Electronic Laboratory Notebook, Scientific Data Management Systems, Drug Discovery, Others

Report Details

The global lab automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $4,378 million in 2017 and is dominated by the Modular Automation submarket.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new209-page reportyou will receive98 tables and 108 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 209-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global lab automation market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

•Global Lab Automation Market forecastsfrom2018-2028

• Revenue forecasts of global lab automation market,segmented by product type:

- Automated Liquid Handling

- Microplate Readers

- Software & Informatics

- Automate Storage & Retrievals

- Others

• Revenue forecasts of global lab automation market,segmented by automation type:

- Modular Automation

- Total Lab Automation

• Revenue forecasts of global lab automation market,segmented by application:

- Drug Discovery

- Clinical Diagnostics

- Genomics Solutions

- Proteomic Solutions

- Others

• Revenue forecasts ofAutomated Liquid Handling submarket,segmented by product type:

- Automated Integrated Workstations

- Reagent Dispensers

- Microplate Washers

- Others

This section also discusses theleading productsas well asSWOT analysisof this submarket.

• Revenue forecasts ofMicroplate Readers submarket, segmented by product type:

- Multi-mode

- Single-mode

This section also discusses theleading productsas well asSWOT analysisof this submarket.

• Revenue forecasts ofSoftware & Informatics submarket, segmented by product type:

- Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

- Electronic Laboratory Notebook

- Scientific Data Management Systems

- Others

This section also discusses theleading productsas well asSWOT analysisof this submarket.

• Lab AutomationLeading Regional Market forecastsfrom 2018-2028 coveringNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa:

- US

- Canada

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East and Africa

Each regional market is further segmented by automation type, product type, automated liquid handling type, microplate readers type, software & informatics type, application type and country.

• Assessment of selectedleading companiesthat hold major market shares in the lab automation market:

- Danaher Corporation

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- Roche Holding AG

- Siemens Healthineers

- Qiagen N.V.

- PerkinElmer, Inc.

- Agilent Technologies

- Abbott Laboratories

- Tecan Trading AG

- Labcyte, Inc.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Lab Automation Market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Lab Automation Market Forecast 2018-2028: Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation, Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Software & Informatics, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, Automated Integrated Workstations, Reagent Dispensers, Microplate Washers, Multi-mode, Single-mode, Laboratory Information Management System, Electronic Laboratory Notebook, Scientific Data Management Systems, Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomic Solutions, Proteomic Solutions, Others.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2137/Global-Lab-Automation-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

List Companies Mentioned in This Report

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Alere

AstraZeneca

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

CENTOGENE AG

Cepheid

Copper Merger Sub, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Genohm

Hamilton Robotics

iLab Solutions LLC

Labcyte Inc.

LabWare

Luxcel Biosciences

OmicSoft Corporation

Pall Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Phenom-World

Qiagen N.V.

SCIEX

Sias AG

Siemens Healthineers

SPEware Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Transcriptic

Viewics, Inc.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com