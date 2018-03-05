Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-05 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 5 March 2018, during the extraordinary general meeting of LITGRID AB (legal entity code 302564383, registered address: A. Juozapaviciaus g. 13, Vilnius) the following decision was made:



In accordance with the clause 7.12.3.7. of the Articles of Association of LITGRID AB, to approve the decision by the Board of LITGRID AB dated February 8, 2018 as follows:



1. To approve creation of a fixed asset (optimisation of electricity transmission grid in the Northern Lithuania and preparation for synchronous operation with the energy system in the continental Europe), and enter into a contract of purchase of design and construction works with a group of economic entities, including Kauno tiltai AB (company code: 133729589, registered office address: Ateities pl. 46, Kaunas), ABB AS (company code:10095955, registered office address: Aruküla tee 83 , Jüri, Estonia), and ABB OY (company code: 0763403-0, registered office address: Strömbergin puistotie 4A, Vaasa, Finland); accepted contract value (excl. VAT) is EUR 23,920,000.00, and EUR 28,943,200.00 (incl. VAT).



2. Key conditions of the contract of purchase of design and construction works of optimisation of electricity transmission grid in the Northern Lithuania and preparation for synchronous operation with the energy system in the continental Europe shall be approved as follows:



2.1. General conditions shall be the Conditions of Contract for Plant and Design-Build for Electrical and Mechanical plant, and for Building and Engineering Works, designed by the Contractor (Yellow Book), first edition 1999 (second revised edition in Lithuanian 2007), issued by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (Fédération Internationale des Ingénieurs-Conceils, FIDIC).



2.2. Object of the Contract is design and construction works of optimisation of electricity transmission grid in the Northern Lithuania and preparation for synchronous operation with the energy system in the continental Europe (investment project No. PPRU15017).



2.3. The Contract shall remain in force pending full completion of the Works or termination of the same. Works shall be completed in 36 months after the entry into the Contract.



2.5. Payment procedure shall be as follows: an advance payment shall be due in 21 days after receipt of the guarantees. Other payments shall be effected in 56 days after submission of a report on the works completed and in 28 days after approval of a report and issue of an invoice. Payments shall take place for the following stages of the works completed only:



Payment part Percen Conditions of payment in stages - works to be tage completed and documents to be submitted of the Contr act value accep ted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Advance payment 5% Suitable (acceptable) bank guarantee for contract performance received -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Technical design 5% Technical designs drawn and approved by the completed Builder, positive overall expert conclusions on the design and all documents required for construction received -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Construction of Control 3% Construction of Control building of Ignalina building of Ignalina AE AE substation 110 kV section fully completed, substation 110 kV and engineering systems (HVAC, WD) of the section completed building required installed. Approval by construction technical supervision and engineer on the works the completed received, documents of engineering systems submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full initial machinery 7% Full initial machinery of Ignalina AE of Ignalina AE substation 110 kV section. Approval by substation 110 kV construction technical supervision and section installed engineer on the works completed received. Documents of initial machinery submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive tests of 3% Comprehensive tests of Ignalina AE substation Ignalina AE substation 110 kV section completed, all machinery of 110 kV section Ignalina AE substation 110 kV section completed, all launched, and full reconstruction of Ignalina machinery launched, and AE substation 110 kV section completed. full reconstruction of Approval by construction technical Ignalina AE substation supervision and engineer on the works 110 kV section completed received, initial operation completed completed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Construction of Controol 3% Construction of Control building of Ignalina building of Ignalina AE AE substation 330 kV section fully completed, substation 330 kV and engineering systems (HVAC, WD) of the section completed building required installed. Approval by construction technical supervision and engineer on the works completed received, documents of engineering systems submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full initial machinery 9% Full initial machinery of Ignalina AE of Ignalina AE substation 330 kV section. Approval by substation 330 kV construction technical supervision and section installed engineer on the works completed received. Documents of initial machinery submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auto-transformer 3% Auto-transformer of Ignalina AE substation delivered and installed delivered and installed in place (on newly in place built foundation). Approval by construction technical supervision and engineer on the works completed received. Documents of adequate and safe transport of the auto-transformer submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive tests of 5% Comprehensive tests of Ignalina AE substation Ignalina AE substation 330 kV section completed. Approval by 330 kV section construction technical supervision and completed, all engineer on the works completed received. machinery launched, and Test protocols submitted. reconstruction of Ignalina AE substation 330 kV section completed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Construction of Control 3% Construction of Control building of Utena building of Utena substation 110 kV section fully completed, substation 110 kV and engineering systems (HVAC, WD) of the section completed building required installed. Approval by construction technical supervision and engineer on the works completed received, documents of engineering systems submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full initial machinery 7% Full initial machinery of Ignalina AE of Ignalina AE substation 110 kV section installed. Approval substation 110 kV by construction technical supervision and section installed engineer on the works completed received. Documents of initial machinery submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive tests of 3% Comprehensive tests of Utena substation 110 kV Utena substation 110 kV section completed, all machinery of Utena section completed, all substation 110 kV section launched, and machinery launched, and reconstruction of Utena substation 110 kV reconstruction of Utena section completed. Approval by construction substation 110 kV technical supervision and engineer on the section completed works completed received, test operation completed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Construction of Control 3% Construction of Control building of Utena building of Utena substation 330 kV section fully completed, substation 330 kV and engineering systems (HVAC, WD) of the section completed building required installed. Approval by construction technical supervision and engineer on the works completed received, documents of engineering systems submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full initial machinery 9% Full initial machinery of Ignalina AE of Ignalina AE substation 330 kV section installed. Approval substation 330 kV by construction technical supervision and section installed engineer on the works completed received. Documents of initial machinery submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Auto-transformer of 3% Auto-transformer of Utena substation delivered Utena substation and installed in place (on newly built delivered and installed foundation). Approval by construction in place technical supervision and engineer on the works completed received. Documents of adequate and safe transport of the auto-transformer submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive tests of 5% Comprehensive tests of Utena substation 330 kV Utena substation 330 kV section completed. Approval by construction section completed, all technical supervision and engineer on the machinery launched, and works completed received. Test protocols reconstruction of Utena submitted. substation 330 kV section completed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VShR delivered and 4% VShR delivered and installed in place at LE installed distribution facility (on newly built foundation). Approval by construction technical supervision and engineer on the works completed received. Documents on safe transport of VShR submitted. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive tests 3% Comprehensive tests of VShR completed. completed, VShR Approval by construction technical launched supervision and engineer on the works completed received. Test protocols submitted, initial operation completed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full completion of 6% Full certificates of completion of construction works construction signed, and full final documents and bank guarantee of performance of warrantee obligations submitted to the Builder. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



2.6. (a) Penalties for failure to complete the Works on time are set at 0.04% based on the value of the Accepted Contract per day; (b) maximum contractual compensation in case of delay is 10% based on the final price of the Contract (excl. VAT)



2.7. Contract performance shall be secured by a first-demand, unconditional, and irrevocable guarantee to be issued by a bank acceptable to the Client (for list of the banks, see the annex to the Contract). Contract performance security is set at 10% based on the initial price of the Contract, excl. VAT (i.e. EUR 2,392,000.00).



3. Determine, that this decision enters into force only if the Committee of the Protection of National Security Assets do not initiate an investigation or make a negative conclusion and / or the Government of the Republic of Lithuania will not decide that the contract does not meet national security interests in terms regulated by the Law on the Protection of Objects Important to Ensure the National Security of the Republic of Lithuania.



