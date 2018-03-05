Rapala VMC Oyj: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation
Managers' transactions
March 5, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kasslin, Jorma
Position: Board member/ deputy member
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20180305103551_2
Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Transaction details
Transaction date:2018-03-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Volume: 72
Unit price: 3.20000
Volume: 761
Unit price: 3.21000
Volume: 200
Unit price: 3.20000
Volume: 311
Unit price: 3.20000
Volume: 68
Unit price: 3.20000
Volume: 1 233
Unit price:3.22000
Volume: 1 000
Unit price:3.23000
Volume: 250
Unit price:3.21000
Volume: 1 073
Unit price: 3.24000
Volume: 928
Unit price: 3.23000
Volume: 82
Unit price: 3.24000
Volume: 708
Unit price: 3.24000
Volume: 399
Unit price: 3.25000
Volume: 379
Unit price:3.25000
Volume: 146
Unit price:3.25000
Volume: 401
Unit price:3.25000
Volume: 782
Unit price: 3.26000
Volume: 99
Unit price: 3.25000
Volume: 529
Unit price: 3.26000
Volume: 1 009
Unit price: 3.26000
Volume: 99
Unit price:3.25000
Volume: 236
Unit price:3.25000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 10 765
Volume weighted average price:3.23663
Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 253 million in 2017, employs some 2 600 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.
