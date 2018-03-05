The Vietnamese authorities have submitted a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to request formal consultations with Washington over its recently announced 30% tariff on crystalline silicon PV imports.Hanoi joins China and South Korea in formally requesting compensation in its complaint over new U.S. safeguard measures on solar cell and module imports, which were announced in January. In late February, the governments of the Philippines and Malaysia also filed complaints, following similar moves by Singapore and the E.U. The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) recommended ...

