Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient engagement study on the healthcare industry. A prominent healthcare provider wanted to offer better and coordinated services to their customers. The client wanted to authorize individuals to take better control of their health.

According to the patient engagement experts at Quantzig, "Patient engagement helps businesses provide easy and continuous access to health information by interacting with their patients more often."

The spending on healthcare is witnessing a gradual increase as the global economy mends from a prolonged recession. Major organizations in the healthcare industry are facing pressures to meet the demand for healthcare services while limiting the cost of these services. With the growing trend toward universal health care, organizations are facing the need to increase competence while delivering efficient, effective, and reasonable patient care.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to enable patients to view their health information online at the click of a button. The client was able to increase patient-provider communication and permitted patients to refill prescriptions, check results, and review their medical record.

This patient engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Streamline the patient check-in process through advanced analytics tools

Create a more personalized engagement

This patient engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Empowering patients by giving customized healthcare access to the customers

Engaging with patients more effectively

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

