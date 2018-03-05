Acquisition Delivers New and Innovative Omnichannel Payments Platform

NMI, a leading provider of payments enablement technology for independent sales organizations (ISOs), independent software vendors (ISVs), value-added resellers (VARs) and payment facilitators, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Creditcall, an omnichannel payment gateway and EMV solutions provider. This acquisition makes NMI a leader in omnichannel payments technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Creditcall to the NMI family," said Roy Banks, chief executive officer of NMI. "This acquisition marks a major milestone for our company," added Banks. "Creditcall's card-present acumen combined with NMI's card-not-present expertise enables us to bring to market the first truly omnichannel gateway platform."

NMI's acquisition of Creditcall strategically aligns with the company's objective to deliver a unified payment solution to ISOs, ISVs and VARs servicing merchants in omnichannel environments.

About NMI

NMI provides payments enablement technology that empowers ISOs, ISVs, VARs and payment facilitators to offer branded payment gateway services without building or maintaining their own technology. Our exceptional team of software engineers has created a security-focused, feature-rich, omnichannel payment gateway platform that partners can completely and transparently brand, removing NMI from their merchant customers' view. Headquartered in Roselle, Illinois, NMI is the operating trade name of Network Merchants, LLC. For more information, please visit www.nmi.com.

About Creditcall

Creditcall, an omnichannel payment gateway and EMV kernel provider, develops the most trusted and secure payment software that reliably drives transactions across multiple channels and verticals. Whether mobile, online, in-store, or self-service within retail, hospitality, parking, vending, transportation or charities, Creditcall's software is relied on and used by software developers worldwide for its ease of integration. Based in the heart of Bristol, England, with an office in New York, Creditcall started as a simple telecommunications service back in 1996, enabling hotel customers to bill telephone calls to their credit or debit card. This service coined the Creditcall name. For more details, please visit www.creditcall.com.

