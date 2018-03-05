sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

EDP Finance B.V.: Annual Financial Report

EDP Finance B.V. - Annual report 2017

In accordance with the Transparency Directive 2004/109/EC as amended by Directive 2013/50/EC and following the choice of EDP Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EDP Finance B.V. hereby informs that the financial report at year end 31 December 2017 has been filed on 5 March 2018 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and is available on the internet site:

https://www.edp.com/en/investors/investor-information/reports-and-accounts (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fprotect-eu.mimecast.com%2Fs%2FMOTDCJ8NNI8x2VysGN61f%3Fdomain%3Dedp.com&data=02%7C01%7Csaskia.engel%40tmf-group.com%7C74bb2a1e423d47c5715d08d58283e21c%7C733f029c6cfd403c9a416c3063491098%7C0%7C0%7C636558425302277811&sdata=wkKgvFKKoUhder33wzukz%2FewO4R7auJOk4hZNxe0SAM%3D&reserved=0)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: EDP Finance B.V. via Globenewswire

