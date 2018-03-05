Unveiling reforms to property planning legislation, Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to come down like a tonne of bricks on housebuilder that "sit on land" and on developers than try to avoid building affordable homes. Saying she was "rewriting the rules on planning", May's speech accompanied a consultation to overhaul planning legislation published on Monday that she said was designed to enable councils and developers "to get more homes built more quickly", with more affordable homes for ...

