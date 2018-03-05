Former Deutsche Bank trader Guillaume Adolph, nicknamed "Gollum" by fellow disgraced trader Tom Hayes, has been fined £180,000 and banned from the finance industry by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Adolph, a former short-term interest rates derivatives trader, is the latest in a series of traders punished for their role in a conspiracy to manipulate the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), the global interest-rate benchmark. Adolph has escaped the imprisonment imposed on some traders ...

